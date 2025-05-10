Hull KR will take on Catalans Dragons on Saturday afternoon with a place in the final of this year’s Challenge Cup on the line.

The 2018 winners will hope to cause a major upset against a Rovers side favourites to go all the way and lift the club – and win a first major trophy since 1985 in the process.

But how could both teams line up? There are considerations to make for both teams – but from Rovers’ perspective, things seems slightly more straightforward.

Their one call revolves around Oliver Gildart. He is a fitness concern going into the semi-final but the noises from their camp appear to be tentatively positive. That would hand the Robins a major boost ahead of their biggest game of the season so far.

Without Gildart, there could be a reshuffle, with Jack Broadbent and James Batchelor coming into consideration to replace him at centre.

But Broadbent going in there would leave Rovers would a fullback of note, given how Arthur Mourgue is cup-tied.

So whatever happens, you’d suspect Broadbent will be at one. And if Gildart is fit, Batchelor can start in the back row.

Without Gildart, there would be a spot on the bench alongside Sam Luckley and Jai Whitbread, with Kelepi Tanginoa a contender to go up into the starting 13.

But we think Gildart will play – and we think Rovers will look incredibly strong.

As for Catalans, they are boosted by the return of Tommy Makinson for the game – and it is almost certain he goes back in on the wing in place of Fouad Yaha, with the French international set to miss out in the semi-finals.

Jordan Dezaria also comes back into contention after his loan spell at Castleford, but Steve McNamara is likely to stick with the same pack that ran Leigh Leopards close last week.

And with no Sam Tomkins, the spotlight will fall on another French youngster, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, to steal the show at fullback.

Hull KR: Jack Broadbent; Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess; Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May; Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dean Hadley, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella. Interchange: Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Leyland.

Catalans: Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet; Tommy Makinson, Matthieu Laguerre, Reimis Smith, Nick Cotric; Luke Keary, Theo Fages; Tevita Pangai Jr, Ben Garcia, Julian Bousquet, Tariq Sims, Elliott Whitehead, Oliver Partington. Interchange: Alrix Da Costa, Chris Satae, Romain Navarrete, Bayley Sironen.