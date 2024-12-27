Hull KR’s top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time: Mikey Lewis 6th…

Hull KR have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years and are now among Super League’s leading clubs both on and off the field. It hasn’t always been that way, but Craven Park has consistently carved out cult heroes.

Below, we run through KR‘s top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, with play-off games included.

Crucially, the Robins’ games in The Qualifiers are excluded, along with games in other competitions including the Challenge Cup.

Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 try-scorers of all-time in Super League…

* Correct at time of writing on December 27, 2024

10. Ben Crooks / Josh Hodgson – 35

Ben Crooks (left) and Josh Hodgson (right) both scored 35 tries apiece for Hull KR in Super League

Ben Crooks’ first Super League try for Hull KR: Warrington Wolves 28-14 Hull KR (09.02.2019 – Round 2)

Ben Crooks’ most recent Super League try for Hull KR: Warrington Wolves 22-30 Hull KR (22.07.2022 – Round 20)

Ben Crooks’ total number of tries for Hull KR (all competitions): 37 in 80 appearances

Josh Hodgson’s first Super League try for Hull KR: Huddersfield Giants 46-26 Hull KR (30.07.2011 – Round 23)

Josh Hodgson’s most recent Super League try for Hull KR: London Broncos 10-62 Hull KR (26.07.2014 – Round 22)

Josh Hodgson’s total number of tries for Hull KR (all competitions): 35 in 134 appearances

9. Kane Linnett – 36

First Super League try for Hull KR: Hull KR 22-12 London Broncos (17.02.2019 – Round 10)

Most recent Super League try for Hull KR: Huddersfield Giants 18-26 Hull KR (08.09.2023 – Round 25)

Total number of tries for Hull KR (all competitions): 40 in 110 appearances

8. Clint Newton – 37

Clint Newton in action for Hull KR in 2008

First Super League try for Hull KR: Hull KR 24-22 St Helens (10.02.2008 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League try for Hull KR: Crusaders 10-38 Hull KR (09.07.2011 – Round 21)

Total number of tries for Hull KR (all competitions): 40 in 100 appearances

7. Ben Cockayne – 38

First Super League try for Hull KR: Hull KR 14-9 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (10.02.2007 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League try for Hull KR: Leeds Rhinos 10-30 Hull KR (01.04.2016 – Round 9)

Total number of tries for Hull KR (all competitions): 78 in 232 appearances

6. Mikey Lewis – 49

Mikey Lewis celebrates a Hull KR win in 2024

First Super League try for Hull KR: Hull KR 24-22 Salford Red Devils (13.10.2020 – Round 16)

Most recent Super League try for Hull KR: Leigh Leopards 0-24 Hull KR (13.09.2024 – Round 26)

Total number of tries for Hull KR (all competitions): 51 in 101 appearances

5. Michael Dobson – 51

First Super League try for Hull KR: Hull KR 22-8 Harlequins (25.05.2008 – Round 15)

Most recent Super League try for Hull KR: Wigan Warriors 21-16 Hull KR (02.08.2013 – Round 23)

Total number of tries for Hull KR (all competitions): 53 in 153 appearances

= Craig Hall – 51

Craig Hall scores a try for Hull KR against Hull FC at Magic Weekend in 2012

First Super League try for Hull KR: Castleford Tigers 27-14 Hull KR (06.03.2011 – Round 4)

Most recent Super League try for Hull KR: Hull KR 27-26 Castleford Tigers (04.08.2019 – Round 24)

Total number of tries for Hull KR (all competitions): 69 in 118 appearances

3. Peter Fox – 52

First Super League try for Hull KR: Catalans Dragons 20-24 Hull KR (16.02.2008 – Round 2)

Most recent Super League try for Hull KR: Bradford Bulls 8-34 Hull KR (14.08.2011 – Round 24)

Total number of tries for Hull KR (all competitions): 56 in 105 appearances

2. Ryan Hall – 58

Ryan Hall applauds the Hull KR supporters following a game in 2024

First Super League try for Hull KR: Catalans Dragons 29-28 Hull KR (27.03.2021 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League try for Hull KR: Leigh Leopards 0-24 Hull KR (13.09.2024 – Round 26)

Total number of tries for Hull KR (all competitions): 62 in 106 appearances

1. Kris Welham – 90

First Super League try for Hull KR: Hull KR 24-40 Wigan Warriors (09.09.2007 – Round 26)

Most recent Super League try for Hull KR: Huddersfield Giants 32-14 Hull KR (05.07.2015 – Round 20)

Total number of tries for Hull KR (all competitions): 102 in 191 appearances

