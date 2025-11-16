Hull KR will officially set the record for the biggest ever rugby league crowd at the home of their rivals Hull FC next February after the World Club Challenge sold out in record time.

The Robins confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the game against NRL champions Brisbane Broncos has sold out quicker than any other edition of the event in its history.

That is doubly intriguing due to the fact Rovers decided to switch the game away from Craven Park and to the home of their huge cross-city rivals, but that decision has almost certainly been justified now.

What is just as interesting is the Robins confirming that after the game has been played in February, they will hold the record for the biggest rugby league crowd ever to be played at the stadium.

The previous highest was, inevitably, set by Hull FC as the home team for the 2007 derby against Rovers.

But FC will now have to watch on as their rivals set an astonishing record.

RL Commercial chair Nigel Wood said: “It’s a reflection of the feelgood factor at Hull KR after their historic treble-winning season of 2025, and also further evidence of the appeal of major international Rugby League events.

“The 2025 season ended with a big attendance at Old Trafford for Hull KR’s victory over Wigan Warriors in the Betfred Super League Grand Final, followed by two sellouts in the ABK Beer Rugby League Ashes series in Liverpool and Leeds.

“The prospect of Reece Walsh and three other members of the Kangaroos’ Ashes-winning squad returning so soon with Brisbane Broncos, a club with such history in the World Club Challenge, is genuinely mouthwatering – and it’s captured the imagination not only of Hull KR’s growing support base, but of the city of Hull and of Rugby League fans.

“It’s been exciting for us at RL Commercial to see the rewards of working closely with Hull KR in promoting this match to supporters of other clubs in the Betfred Super League and Championship.

“We’ll shortly be announcing an exciting opening round of fixtures for the 2026 Betfred Super League season which will be followed by the World Club Challenge at the start of Round Two, and then Super League’s return to Las Vegas with the Battle of Yorkshire between Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos on Saturday 28th February, in addition to two matches from the NRL – a fantastic start to the Rugby League year.”