Hull KR to consider St Helens rotation as training ground injury revealed

Willie Peters will consider resting big names including Dean Hadley for this Friday’s clash against St Helens: as Hull KR wait for news on a potential serious injury to winger Lee Kershaw.

The Robins face the Saints in their final match before next weekend’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium, when they take on Warrington Wolves.

They are two points clear at the Super League summit but Peters admits they will decide later in the week about whether or not to leave players out this weekend.

That could include Hadley, who is now potentially one disciplinary charge away from a suspension that would rule him out at Wembley next weekend.

When asked about whether Hadley could be rested in light of his charge this week, Peters said: “It’s one that we need to figure out and work out the best option for the weekend.

“It’s not ideal. The challenge is that it can be doubled and you get more points (if you fight the charge) so we’ve accepted it and we’ll have to make a decision what we decide to do.”

“It’s an important game for us so we certainly want Dean in our side. We just need to work out what to do. There are definitely niggles and we need to work out who we hold back.”

Eribe Doro will definitely come into Rovers’ 17 for the game – but it seems unlikely that Kershaw will be available after suffering a knee injury in training on Tuesday.

Kershaw has been sent for a scan to determine how bad the problem is, with Rovers expecting to find out more in the next 24 hours.

Peters said: “We’re waiting to see scans on Lee Kershaw. He went down with a knee issue, we’re hoping it’s not serious.

“When the scan comes back – hopefully tonight – we’ll have to wait and see.”