Hull KR have tied down off-contract half-back Tyrone May to a new two-year contract, following speculation he was set to leave Craven Park.

The Australian joined the Robins ahead of the 2024 campaign on an initial two-year deal, and has since gone onto play 47 times for the club.

He also played a crucial role in their 8-6 Challenge Cup final win over Warrington Wolves last weekend, with his kick teeing up Tom Davies for the late try which allowed the Robins’ to clinch victory late on in the showpiece.

With the playmaker’s contract set to come to an end this year, speculation had been rife linking him with a possible exit this off-season.

He made no secret of his desire to play alongside his brothers Terrell and Taylan in the NRL, but has now committed his future to the Super League table-toppers.

‘I feel like this is the place where I can thrive the most’

KR confirmed the news of May‘s extension with a press release on Thursday evening.

Commenting on the news, the Robins ace said: “It was a tough decision, if I’m being honest.

“There was a lot of thought that went into it. But I feel like this is the place where I can thrive the most. That’s what it came down to in the end.

“Winning silverware helped at the weekend and made the decision to stay at Hull KR even easier.”

Making his NRL debut back in 2017, May’s rugby league career at first-grade level began with Penrith Panthers, who he helped to win a Premiership title Down Under in 2021.

He then arrived in Super League in 2022 as he joined Catalans, before making the move to East Hull following 45 appearances across all competitions in the Dragons’ colours.

Robins boss Willie Peters had teased the news to the media on Wednesday afternoon in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with Catalans, revealing that a decision on May’s future would be made public in the very near future.

As confirmation was received, he added: “We’re really happy Tyrone has extended. It was important that we let Tyrone make that decision around whether he wanted to go back and play the NRL or play here with us in Super League.

“He’s made the choice to stay here for all the right reasons. He knows that we value him and he values us as a club. He’s a really important member of our team and we’re happy that he’s chosen us for another two years.”

