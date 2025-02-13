Hull KR tie down off-contract prop with length of contract revealed

Hull KR have confirmed that Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue has penned a new one-year deal with the Robins until the end of the 2026 campaign.

The prop joined the club from Newcastle Knights in 2023, and has quickly become a firm fan favourite.

In his time at Craven Park, Sue has become a mainstay in the team with 47 appearances to his name at the time of writing and has eight tries to boot. He also comes into the new campaign after a very impressive 2024 season, where he played a crucial role in helping the Robins get to Old Trafford.

Commenting on his new deal, Sue said: “I’m very happy to re-sign. I really love it here. We’ve got a good bunch of boys and to get the new deal done before the season starts too it works out perfectly. I’m looking forward to ripping in this year.”

“The family are loving it, which makes my job easier too. It was all new to us when we first came over but we dived in head first and we’re enjoying it.”

“As a team, we’re taking the year week by week. I can’t wait to get back out in front of our fans at home tomorrow night.”

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters added: “We’re really happy that Jesse is staying for another year. He came over when I first signed for the club and he’s certainly lived up to what I knew he’d bring.

“He’s a player that goes to work every day and looks to get better. He certainly helps others around him get better by the way he leads through his actions.”

“The way Jesse plays is wholehearted, he puts everything into his game and the fans appreciate that. He leaves nothing on the field.”

“He’s a player I’ve seen grow off the field in terms of what he does at training and in and around the place which is pleasing to see. I’m happy that Jesse and his family are staying for another year.”

Sue was off-contract at the end of the 2025 season, but will now remain at the club for an extra year.

