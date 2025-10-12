Hull KR star Rhyse Martin insists it’s a ‘no-brainer’ that team-mate Mikey Lewis should start for England this autumn, and says Shaun Wane’s side will struggle in the Ashes against Australia if that isn’t the case.

2024 Man of Steel Lewis wasn’t able to retain that crown earlier this week as Leeds Rhinos star, and potential England half-back rival, Jake Connor scooped the accolade instead.

But on Saturday evening, Lewis put in a man-of-the-match display as the Robins clinched their first-ever Super League title with a 24-6 victory in the Grand Final against Wigan Warriors.

Scoring the opening try of the showpiece, the 24-year-old was electric throughout: and team-mate Martin has thrown his support behind Lewis’ international hopes.

Hull KR team-mate passionately backs Mikey Lewis for England start as blunt verdict issued

England head coach Wane will name his squad for this autumn’s three-match Ashes Series against Australia on Monday afternoon, with the first Test then coming on October 25 at Wembley.

Asked after KR’s Grand Final triumph whether Lewis should be starting for England this autumn, Martin responded: “Of course he should!

“He proved tonight why he’s one of the best players in the competition with that first try of his.

Martin made the move to Craven Park from fellow Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos ahead of 2025.

He and Lewis have played their part in the Robins winning the treble this year, scooping every major honour available to them having lifted both the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders’ Shield prior to winning the Grand Final.

The back-rower, who will soon jet off to play for Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Championships, added: “He (Lewis) is just such a handful.

“One-on-one, you just can’t tackle him yourself, because he’s got speed and he’s powerful.

“It’s a no-brainer.

“If he doesn’t start, then they probably struggle against the Aussies.”