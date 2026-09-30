Hull KR target fresh overseas signing in Nathan Cayless’ next move

Hull KR have launched a move to sign Townsville Blackhawks forward Edward Hampson.

The Robins are understood to have moved to secure the highly-rated youngster as they continue to strengthen their squad, with Hampson not believed to be close to agreed a deal to sign for the club next season.

Hampson, a back-rower, will help fill the void left by the retiring Rhyse Martin, with new head coach Nathan Cayless once again identifying talent below the NRL grade to bolster his squad ahead of his move to the UK and Super League.

Hampson, 23, has established himself as one of the top back-rowers in Queensland Cup, enjoying his best season of his career this campaign. He scored 11 tries in 22 appearances for Townsville this year as they finished fifth in the competition.

He made his debut for Townsville in 2022 before moving to Newcastle Knights the year after, making five appearances in their New South Wales Cup side.

He returned to the Blackhawks a year later and has played regularly for the club in the last three years, making 64 appearances and scoring 20 tries.

He was identified by Cayless early doors as a potential recruit and the Robins have moved to try and sign him for next year. He could become their second signing after the club announced the arrival of Moala Graham-Taufa on Tuesday, Cayless’ first official recruit of his regime.

Rovers have made a habit of signing younger talent more recently and their capture of Graham-Taufa, and subsequent pursuit of Hampson, follow that strategy. Hampson is still only 23, while Graham-Taufa is 24.

The latter is a replacement for Joe Burgess, who is heading to Catalans Dragons, while other departees include Tevita Pangai Jr, Lee Kershaw, Ryan Hampshire and Zach Fishwick.

The Robins won the World Club Challenge this year, reached the Challenge Cup final and finished sixth in Super League before losing in the first round of the play-offs to Warrington Wolves.