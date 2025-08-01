Hull KR swoop to sign Salford Red Devils starlet as long-term contract length revealed

Hull KR have secured the signing of exciting Salford Red Devils ace Declan Murphy from 2026, with the youngster penning a three-year deal at Craven Park.

Murphy, 20, has been catapulted in the spotlight in recent weeks having been handed his first opportunity at Super League level by Salford.

Featuring three times for the Red Devils so far at senior level after catching the eye playing for their reserves, he has shone brightly and attracted plenty of interest.

With Salford still in disarray, they were unable to offer him any suitable deal beyond the end of the current campaign, and current Super League leaders KR have instead won the race for his signature.

Full-back Murphy was born in England but moved to New Zealand as a young age before relocating again back to the UK as he began a career in rugby union with six-time Premiership champions Saracens.

Having played in numerous 7s competitions and gained experience with Championship outfit Ampthill in the 15-a-side-code, he made the move into league earlier this year.

Having signed on the dotted line in East Hull, the promising youngster said: “I’m excited to have signed for a club with such high standards and big ambitions.

“They have amazing staff, players and support. I’m buzzing to be a part of this exciting environment and play under Willie Peters and his coaching staff.

“I’m looking forward to learning and developing new skills at Hull KR and can’t wait to get started.”

Murphy had donned a shirt for Wigan Warriors’ reserves earlier this year before being picked up by Salford.

His third Super League appearance came against KR on Thursday night, and after winning the race to acquire Murphy, Robins head coach Peters added: “It all happened fairly quickly with the signing of Declan.

“There were several clubs in for him and rightly so. Based on the potential that we see, and what the other clubs saw as well, we are very happy Declan chose Hull KR.

“We feel he’s the right fit for us and we’re the right fit for him in terms of his development, and this is the most important area now for Declan towards having a long and successful Super League career.”

