Hull KR swoop for Catalans Dragons star in major transfer capture

Hull KR have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Catalans Dragons star Arthur Mourgue for the 2026 season – after he informed the Super League club of his desire to leave France at the end of next season.

Mourgue is one of a number of high-profile Super League stars entering the final 12 months of his contract in Perpignan. That means that, due to a recent rule change, he was allowed to speak with other clubs about potential transfers for the 2026 season after December 1 this year.

And it appears Mourgue is the first major player who has agreed terms elsewhere before a ball has been kicked in 2025: with leading French publication L’Indepdenant reporting that Mourgue has informed Catalans he will not be entering discussions over a new contract.

That is because he has agreed a switch to Willie Peters’ Robins from 2026, according to the report, with Dragons owner Bernard Guasch confirming that Mourgue had informed him of his decision already.

Former England international George Burgess lands new club for 2025

“We didn’t even talk about money,” Guasch told the publication. “He came to tell me that he wanted to go elsewhere and that he had committed to another club.”

That club is seemingly Rovers, who have made a major transfer decision for 2026 long before the 2025 season even begins.

Mourgue can play fullback or half-back, and with both Niall Evalds and Tyrone May off-contract at Craven Park, it remains to be seen how he fits into Peters’ plans in the 2026 season.

But the French international will seemingly be heading to Yorkshire to become a Robin. He will be the latest Catalans player to switch the south of France for Hull KR.

Tom Davies and Michael McIlorum have both agreed deals to join Rovers in 2025, with the pair now in pre-season training with their new club.

And Mourgue is seemingly set to join them in 2026, with his decision to leave Catalans the first major example of the new rule change to allow off-contract players to enter discussions over their future earlier than usual in play.

READ MORE:

👉 Super League’s best loose forwards of 2024 ranked: Wigan Warriors and Hull KR stars headline

👉 Predicting England’s next 4 debutants including Leeds Rhinos and St Helens forwards

👉 Olympic Sevens star makes rugby league switch in major coup for NRLW