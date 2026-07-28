Hull KR suffer triple injury blow as new Arthur Mourgue setback revealed

Hull KR back Arthur Mourgue is set for another spell on the sidelines, with the France international suffering a broken thumb.

The 27-year-old has had a frustrating season in 2026 due to a recurring pec injury initially suffered in their World Club Challenge victory over Brisbane Broncos, and will once again step into the physio room at Craven Park.

Hull KR suffer triple injury blow ahead of Bradford Bulls clash

As a result of those injuries, Mourgue has been limited to just six appearances all season, but it now seems he is set for another extended spell on the sidelines.

“Unfortunately, Arthur’s broken his thumb,” said head coach Willie Peters. “We’ve had scans, but we need to see whether he needs surgery or not.

“It was during the game (against Hull FC) in the second-half. He came off and reported it; initially they (the medical staff) didn’t think it was too bad, but because the symptoms were more serious than just a sprain, we sent him for scans which showed it was a break.

“My understanding of it is it’s another five or six weeker. I don’t know all the information yet because we’ve had another scan to tell us if we need surgery or not. That will determine how long he’s out for.

“He’s had such an unlucky season this year. He had minimal injuries during his time in France, but this year he’s just been unfortunate. There are injuries that you can help, but with his, it’s just been unlucky. That’s the part of the game we all don’t like; you don’t like to see guys go down injured and especially guys who go back-to-back with injuries.

“It’s not a good time for Arthur at the moment, but he’s a great person and he’ll be ok.”

Mourgue isn’t the only Robin ruled out of their round 21 meeting with Bradford Bulls, either, with both Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue and Dean Hadley also concerns.

“He’s going to need the week off this week,” Peters said of front-rower Sue. “He battled through; he’s too tough for his own good and he’s one of those where you need to make the decision for him.

“It’s best that he doesn’t play or else it could be an ongoing issue for him.

“I’d like to think he’ll be back next week. He’s playing, but then he’s hobbling around afterwards. He needs a rest.”

On Hadley, the head coach added: “Dean Hadley’s got a little issue with his hamstring. He’s going to get some scans.

Elsewhere, though, Noah Booth is back in contention after passing his return-to-play protocols.

Willie Peters confirms latest half-back selection

Mourgue’s injury will not only come as a huge miss to both Peters and the Robins given his quality, but it also leaves them needing yet another reshuffle in the halves with the Frenchman already deputising for the suspended Mikey Lewis in their 34-20 win over Hull FC.

Peters does have options here, with Ryan Hampshire and youngster Jack Charles fit and available, and Peters has confirmed it will be the latter who comes into the run-on group.

“The way we play, we play two full-backs. When Mikey’s playing, we play Tyrone on the ball and Mikey and Arthur, and when Jack Broadbent comes in he plays that full-back role. We had Arthur (at six) last week so again it’s two full-backs.

“This week, we’re going to go with Ryan Hampshire. If it was Tyrone (that was injured) then we’d probably lean towards Jack Charles, but the way we play we think Ryan is best suited for that (six) role. Tyrone is that on-the-ball half-back, and with him and Jack and then the way we play, they’re probably too similar.

“It’s a decision that we had to look into, but with the way we play, it’s probably the easier transition.”

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