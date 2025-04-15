Hull KR suffer major injury blow ahead of Good Friday derby as Mikey Lewis update provided

Mikey Lewis could return for Hull KR in their Good Friday derby at Hull FC, but Micky McIlorum will be out for around three months, Robins boss Willie Peters has confirmed.

Reigning Super League Man of Steel Lewis sat out last Friday night’s home defeat against Wigan Warriors having pulled up injured the weekend prior at Hull FC in the Challenge Cup.

During that defeat to Wigan at Craven Park, hosts KR also lost veteran hooker McIlorum – who left the field early with a bicep issue.

The Robins travel across the city to the MKM Stadium again on Good Friday (April 18), taking on rivals Hull FC in Super League for the first time this term.

Top spot on the Super League ladder is at stake, with FC able to leapfrog their nearest and dearest with a win on Friday afternoon.

Speaking in Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, KR boss Peters provided a full rundown of their injury list, with the news not great on McIlorum.

On the hooker, the Australian said: “He’s ruptured it (his bicep), which we thought. I knew straight away with the type of player that he is that he’d certainly have done some serious damage there.

“He’s going to need surgery on that, so we’ve got to get him in as soon as possible.

“It’s known as a 12-week injury, but we’ll see how we go.”

Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue was withdrawn against Wigan with a shoulder issue, while James Batchelor didn’t make it into the matchday squad as he recovered from a hamstring injury.

But with Peters having confirmed that both of those forwards will be good to go come Good Friday in his press conference, all eyes will be on star man Lewis and whether he is able to take to the field.

Peters said: “There’s definitely a chance, we’ll just have to see later on in the week. We need to build him and then see where he’s at.

“I’m looking for our physio and Head of Performance to say that he’s ready to go. If they give me the nod and Mikey says he feels good, then I’ll be convinced by those guys.

“It’s not for me to say whether he’s playing or not. I’ve got every bit of faith in our medical team.”

