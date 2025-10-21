Hull KR star Tyrone May has been drafted into the Samoa squad for this autumn’s Pacific Championships at the last minute, and has been included in their wider group to face Tonga this weekend.

May has not featured for Samoa since making a solitary appearance for the country during the 2022 Rugby League World Cup. However, should injuries bite for the nation, he may now get an opportunity to play at the highest level once again after earning a late and surprise call-up.

May has been brought in off the back of his form in this year’s Super League season for Hull KR, and after helping them win not only the Grand Final, but an historic treble, he has now made himself available to travel to the other side of the world for the tournament.

Furthermore, May has been named in their 21 to face Tonga this weekend, albeit only among the reserves. But he is there alongside brother Terrell, who is in a race to be fit to feature in the event.

May missed last weekend’s first round of matches due to a hamstring problem and is hoping to get the green light to feature in the blockbuster showdown between the two island nations. But Tyrone will also hope to force his way into the reckoning at some stage too after opting to make the trip back Down Under.

May has been a superstar during his time at Hull KR, forming a devastating partnership with England international Mikey Lewis to help the Robins become one of the game’s premiere sides.

Samoa have also named incoming Wakefield Trinity star Jazz Tevaga in their starting line-up for the game too despite the hooker picking up a head knock in last weekend’s narrow loss to New Zealand.

Sunday’s match is expected to be played in front of a huge crowd in Brisbane.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Owen Trout reveals NRL ambitions following ‘shock’ England call-up with Ashes acid test

👉🏻 How York Knights will line up in Super League as it stands with six new signings in strongest 17

👉🏻 Australia reacts to Liam Moore appointment exactly as you expected them to

👉🏻 Ranking Super League clubs by 2026 season ticket prices with Hull FC the cheapest