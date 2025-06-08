Jez Litten dedicated Hull KR’s 2025 Challenge Cup triumph to baby daughter Betsy, saying everything he achieves in his career is now for her.

Litten has been a KR player since July 2019, when he joined on loan from cross-city rivals Hull FC for the remainder of the campaign before making his switch a permanent one ahead of 2020.

On Saturday afternoon, he came off the bench for around an hour and helped to etch both his and his team-mates names into the history books as Challenge Cup winners.

Beating Warrington Wolves 8-6 thanks to a last-gasp Tom Davies try and a Mikey Lewis conversion, Willie Peters’ side became only the second KR team ever to lift the Challenge Cup.

And perhaps more importantly, the 40-year wait for a major honour at Craven Park is now over.

Hull KR star shares emotional family motivation following Challenge Cup triumph with emphatic message

Hooker Litten became a father in November when daughter Betsy was born, and she has been among his biggest supporters so far this season, attending plenty of games with mum Emily and family.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague post-match at Wembley, the 27-year-old said: “Everything I do, I do it for Betsy now.

“She’s my purpose, and I want her to be able to look back and say, ‘dad played in this game!’

“I can do that now. I just want to make her proud and I’m sure in a few years’ time, she will be proud of her dad.”

Jez Litten pictured with partner Emily and daughter Betsy following a game in 2025 – Image credit: Instagram/@emiillyleee

Litten is fast approaching the milestone of 150 appearances for the Robins, and formed part of the squads which lost the 2023 Challenge Cup final to Leigh Leopards as well as the 2024 Super League Grand Final to Wigan Warriors.

He said: “I’ve learnt so much from when I first got here, and we’ve spoken about the transition that we’ve made from then to now a lot recently.

“I can’t put into words how proud I am. The full squad is unbelievable.

“I couldn’t believe the fans at the end today, they were unbelievable, I had goosebumps.

“We knew what was at stake, we didn’t play the best but we stuck in there because we knew we’d get an opportunity, and we took it.”