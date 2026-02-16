Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis has been charged by the Match Review Panel following his controversial sin-binning last weekend – but he has avoided a ban for this Thursday’s World Club Challenge.

Lewis was sin-binned following a trip on York’s Liam Harris during the Robins’ defeat to the Knights in the opening match of the new Super League season.

The RFL’s disciplinary process have ultimately decided that incident was worthy of citation and the Robins star has been handed a charge.

However, Lewis has only been charged with a Grade C – whereas he needed a charge as severe as Grade D to trigger a suspension owing to his own disciplinary record, Love Rugby League can reveal.

That means that the England half-back is clear to feature for Willie Peters’ side in their huge showdown with the NRL champions on Thursday evening at a sold-out MKM Stadium.

There were fears that Lewis could have been handed a one-match ban that would have seen him miss out on the game against Brisbane – but he has narrowly escaped that fate despite being charged.

The rest of the RFL’s disciplinary decisions are expected to be publicised later this afternoon as the full verdict of the Round 1 charges are made clear.

But the big talking point, whether or not Lewis would be available for the Super League champions in arguably the biggest match in their history, has now been made clear.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

11 Conclusions: Expansion issues, quick ruck success and Castleford signing issue

The Super League players facing bans including Hull KR duo and Hull FC star

Super League attendances: Round 1 records tumble with two huge 15,000-plus crowds

Super League Team of the Week: Leigh Leopards lead the way as newly-promoted sides well-represented