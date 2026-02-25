Hull KR star Jez Litten has been tipped to ‘easily’ make the transition to play in the NRL after catching the eye during last week’s World Club Challenge.

Litten was arguably the star player for Rovers as they stunned Brisbane Broncos to be crowned champions of the world for the first time.

He and the Super League champions will be under the microscope once again this week as they take on Leeds Rhinos in Las Vegas – with a whole heap of NRL officials likely to be in attendance to watch the game first-hand.

And former Australia forward Willie Mason insisted that Litten has the capabilities and the potential to be a huge hit in the NRL if he wanted to make the switch, having already made his breakthrough on the international stage with England.

Mason said: “He better make the jump, I don’t think it would be a lack of the NRL wanting to get him, I think it would be him not wanting to come over.

“I reckon if he’s played for England and we’re watching him now, and there’s a shortage of nines in some teams. He could easily play NRL.”

Litten’s heroics in the World Club Challenge were the latest example of how he could make the jump to Australia if he desired – with Rovers head coach Willie Peters’ reputation now arguably at boiling point.

He has been touted as the next big NRL coach in-waiting and former Wakefield and Catalans forward Justin Horo said that Manly Sea Eagles could be an ideal landing spot for both Peters and Litten to make the jump together.

“He’s ready,” Horo said of Peters. “If they don’t make the eight this year, Seibs (Anthony Seibold) is gone and Willie Peters comes in.

“They don’t have a nine and Jez Litten is a nine. That’s it, that would get him over here. He trusts Willie Peters and Willie Peters trusts him and they don’t have a genuine nine.

“That would be the thing to set Jez Litten off, he’d go ‘I’ll come because of Willie Peters’.”