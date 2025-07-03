Hull KR will welcome both Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Michael McIlorum back into their squad for Sunday’s clash with Leeds Rhinos.

Waerea-Hargreaves and McIlorum have both been absent since the Robins’ Challenge Cup win at Wembley last month. Waerea-Hargreaves played through the pain in the final with a calf problem, while McIlorum returned for one week despite having a ruptured bicep.

But the pair are now fully cleared to return to Super League action for the leaders this weekend as they take on the third-placed Rhinos.

“We’ll hopefully get a couple back,” Peters said.

“Both (Waerea-Hargreaves and McIlorum) will be named. They’ve just got to go through fitness testing to get through the week and we’ll then decide if it will be this week or if it will be next week.”

One player who will be missing this week though is forward James Batchelor. He was called into Shaun Wane’s England squad for the first time earlier this week but will be unavailable on Sunday due to a throat injury.

That has damaged his vocal chords and rendered him unable to play this weekend but Peters insisted while the forward is making great steps, he will not be rushed.

Peters said: “He’s getting his voice back and getting there but he won’t play this week. We’ll take our time with him.”

Peters also expressed his pride at Batchelor earning a first call-up to the national team.

“I think he would have played last year if he didn’t get injured,” he said. “i know he’s well thought of by Shaun Wane and it’s great to see him getting rewarded. Hopefully he can fight his way into the 17.”

