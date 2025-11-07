Hull KR winger Joe Burgess has insisted Shaun Wane should ‘definitely’ continue as England coach beyond the final Test of this autumn’s Ashes.

Burgess will make his international rugby league return this weekend after a decade in the wilderness, when he lines up for the hosts against Australia in the final match of the series at Headingley.

It will be the first time since 2015 that Burgess has played for England, an opportunity he admits he is relishing after coming in for the injured Dom Young.

The talk is beginning over whether Wane should carry on into 2026 should England be beaten 3-0 by the Kangaroos. But Burgess, who has now played under Wane for club and country, insists there is no way the powers that be should consider a change going into next year’s World Cup.

He said: “Definitely. At club level Waney has been there and done it all, as a player and a coach. And he’s built a good squad over the past few years.

“Not just a squad, but the staff as well. He’s picked the right people and 100 per cent he should staying within the job no matter what happens. It feels as though it’s got that club feel which is always good because it is hard.

“I’m rooming with Daz Clark. I know him to speak to but not necessarily enough to pass him a towel when he gets out of the shower! It’s been good mingling with lads from other clubs and I think it would only go on and get better after this weekend.”

Burgess admitted it had been difficult watching the hosts in the first two Tests from the sidelines, but admits he is chomping at the bit to pull on an England shirt once again.

He said: “It’s disappointing when you get told you’re not playing but.. what a set of lads this is. I can tell what Waney has done. He’s gathered a good set of lads who are willing to compete for each other and yeah, I feel like I fit in. Hopefully I can fit in this weekend too.”