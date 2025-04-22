Revitalised Hull Kingston Rovers centre Oliver Gildart has been tipped to force his way in to Shaun Wane’s Ashes squad later this year.

Having been cruelly dogged by a series of injury problems in recent seasons, Gildart is now fully fit and enjoying an outstanding campaign with Willie Peters’ table-topping side.

Ex-Robins scrum-half Craig Murdock believes a long-awaited international recall now beckons for the talented 28-year-old – and says versatile Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor could also be a decent outside bet for the Ashes squad.

Gildart made his England debut under Wayne Bennett against New Zealand in October 2018, scoring a stunning long-range try at the MKM Stadium in Hull.

Yet the former Wigan Warriors man – who has earned four international caps for England and Great Britain – has not featured on the international since Wane took charge in 2020.

“I think we’re starting to see the best of Oliver Gildart again now that – touch wood – he’s put his injury problems behind him,” Murdock told Love Rugby League.

“He’s been playing regularly for Hull KR this season and been a massive part in the club’s outstanding form so far this year.

“He’s been a real threat, his pace and his confidence seem to have returned, and I think a fit Oliver Gildart is an international class centre.

“Surely if he maintains his current form then he will be there or thereabouts in Shaun Wane’s thinking come the end of the season.”

Gildart left hometown club Wigan for Wests Tigers at the end of 2021 before spells with Sydney Roosters and the Dolphins in the NRL and a switch to Hull KR at the start of last season.

He is a player the England coach knows well from their time together at Wigan when they won two Super League Grand Finals and a World Club Challenge.

The former Wigan St Patrick’s junior is competing against the likes of Herbie Farnworth, Jake Wardle, Toby King and Harry Newman for a place in Wane’s Ashes plans.

“We’ve got a little bit of depth there now and Gildart certainly has to be in the mix – I think you can throw Ash Handley in there as well,” continued Murdock, who now works as a radio pundit.

“Gildart went to the NRL, it didn’t work out, and that probably knocked his confidence a bit. He came back and has had injury after injury with four weeks out here, five weeks there or six weeks on the sidelines.

“In any job, you need continuity to get any consistency in what you’re doing and to play at your best.

“It’s not like he’s dropped down the pecking order – he’s just not been fit and able to show what he can do.

“But I watched him in the Hull derby on Good Friday and he looked back to his best. He’s having a great season and his talent has always been clear to see, so hopefully he can stay fit and fire Rovers to some silverware this year before playing in the Ashes.

“What any top side needs is jeopardy and competition for every position and in the past with England, we’ve had to play people out of position.

“But we’ve got some decent depth now and, while Australia are the clear favourites, if England can get a really strong side out – and Shaun Wane has hard decisions to make in every position – then it gives us a chance.”

Murdock has enjoyed watching Gildart link up with his close friend and former Wigan team-mate Joe Burgess on the Robins’ left edge this year.

“They grew up and came through the ranks together at Wigan and Hull KR are reaping the benefits of a relationship which has history to it,” added Murdock, who played with Gildart’s father Ian at Wigan in the mid 1990s.

“But there is no surprise to see them both doing so well because they’re great players.”