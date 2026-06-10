Recent recruit Tevita Pangai Jr will make his Hull KR debut this weekend against York Knights, head coach Willie Peters has confirmed.

Back in April, LoveRugbyLeague exclusively revealed reigning Super League champions KR had completed a deal to sign Pangai Jr on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

It took until mid-May for that deal to be made official, with Rovers having to pay a fee for his signature to fellow Super League outfit Warrington Wolves as they still held his registration with the Rugby Football League (RFL).

The prop had initially agreed a deal to join Warrington for 2026, but instead opted to play in the lower echelons of France’s domestic rugby union pyramid following his exit from Catalans Dragons at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

But having been in the building at Craven Park for a few weeks, the 30-year-old is now ready to make his mark in a Robins shirt.

‘I can tell he wants it… I’m expecting a good performance this week, but I’m not expecting massive minutes’

The New South Wales-born powerhouse – who has six caps to his name for Tonga – scored four tries in 23 appearances for Catalans last term in an underwhelming campaign.

His KR debut will come at home against York on Friday night, replacing the suspended Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue.

In Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, head coach Peters confirmed: “Tevita will play this week if all goes well. He’s going to take time to build, but I’m looking forward to what he can bring.

“I know what Tevita can bring to a footy team, and I’ve seen it first-hand. I was involved with Tevita at a younger age in the New South Wales representative teams, under-18s and under-2os.

“He’s gone on and reached really high levels of the game, but has he reached his full potential?

“I know and strongly believe that at the back end of the year, we can help him and he can help us.

“He’s not the finished product, he obviously hasn’t played for a long time. He still needs to get fitter, he’s grateful to be here, he’s working hard and his attitude is where it needs to be.

“I can tell he wants it, and his actions are showing that. Let’s see how he goes after a number of weeks, I’m expecting a good performance this week, but I’m not expecting massive minutes.”

Hull KR injury update delivered ahead of York clash

Prior to moving into the British game, Pangai Jr clocked up 147 NRL appearances between Brisbane Broncos, Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs and the Dolphins.

Come Friday night, his KR debut will be made in the pack alongside both Dean Hadley – who has come through HIA protocols following his early knock in the Challenge Cup final – and Jai Whitbread, whose first child arrived last week.

Boss Peters confirmed his squad was healthy during his press conference, with only Arthur Mourgue and Dec Murphy’s absences injury-related currently.

Jez Litten also took a knock in last weekend’s defeat at Wakefield, but returned to the field to finish the game at Belle Vue: and has been passed fit.