Following their latest disciplinary issues, Mikey Lewis and Tevita Pangai Junior have both been DROPPED for this weekend’s clash against Toulouse Olympique by Hull KR head coach Willie Peters.

Half-back Lewis and prop Pangai Junior were guilty of disciplinary offences during Tuesday night’s defeat to Warrington Wolves at Craven Park, and have both been hit with suspensions by the Match Review Panel (MRP).

Having been sin-binned at the time, Lewis has been banned for two games for his ill-judged attempted charge down on young Wire playmaker Ewan Irwin, which saw him make contact with his studs.

Pangai Junior meanwhile has landed another big ban, suspended for four games based on an accumulation of three separate offences of a late hit on the passer in the same game.

Those bans don’t come into effect until next weekend, so both were available for selection for Saturday evening’s home game against Toulouse.

But Robins head coach Peters has chosen to axe both from his 21-man squad, meaning they won’t be involved against Olympique.

Hull KR: Mikey Lewis and Tevita Pangai Junior DROPPED after latest disciplinary issues

Rovers published their initial 21-man squad for Saturday evening’s game via social media on Thursday afternoon, and it also does not include Lewis’ half-back partner Tyrone May.

The playmaker ended Tuesday night’s defeat to Warrington playing on one leg through injury, and will not be involved against Toulouse: meaning KR are set to change both of their halves for the Round 24 clash.

Head coach Peters has made a total of four changes to his squad, with versatile forward Jai Whitbread dropping out of the 21 alongside Lewis, May and Pangai Junior.

Oliver Gildart returns and will likely slot back in at centre having missed a couple of games through a foot injury.

Youngsters Noah Booth, Jack Charles and Frankie Dearlove are all recalled, too.

Given both of Rovers’ two first-choice halves are not in the 21, it appears Charles may make his Super League debut for the club.

Having joined from rivals Hull FC ahead of the 2026 campaign, Charles’ only game for KR to date came in the Challenge Cup Third Round at the start of the year when community club Lock Lane visited Craven Park.

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