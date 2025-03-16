Hull KR have announced the signing of Arthur Mourgue from Catalans Dragons, with the versatile back making the move with immediate effect after penning a three-and-a-half year deal.

Mourgue has never donned another shirt than that of the Dragons at club level before, making his senior bow back in August 2018 against Warrington Wolves having come through the Perpignan outfit’s youth ranks.

Recently ticking past the milestone of 100 career appearances, the Saint-Étienne native had already agreed a deal to join Hull KR in 2026, according to reports which circulated before the current campaign had even got underway.

But now, that move has been fast-tracked – with the 25-year-old going straight into contention for a Robins debut in next weekend’s Super League clash against Leigh Leopards at Craven Park.

Hull KR snap up international playmaker on long-term deal as 2026 signing fast-tracked

With seven international caps on his CV for France, Mourgue also boasts a Super League Leaders’ Shield winners medal from 2021.

He has signed a contract until the end of 2028 in East Hull, and Robins head coach Willie Peters said: “We’re delighted for Arthur to join Hull KR.

“His strength is his running game. We’re looking to further develop that. Arthur’s other strength is his pace, and he can play in multiple positions.

“Arthur is an 80%-plus goal-kicker which will certainly help us in the short-term.

“This is a major move for Arthur and his partner to come from their home country to England.

“However, it shows the commitment they are both making to want to be a part of the Hull KR family.”

Likely to slot in at full-back, Mourgue’s immediate arrival is expected to signal the end of Niall Evalds’ time with KR.

Having joined the Robins ahead of 2024 on a two-year deal, reports which broke earlier this week state that he is on his way to fellow Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants.