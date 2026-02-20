On top of their World Club Challenge triumph, Hull KR now hold the record for the biggest-ever attendance for a club rugby game at the MKM Stadium: the home of arch rivals Hull FC.

24,600 packed into the MKM on Thursday night to watch the Robins beat NRL champions Brisbane Broncos 30-24.

Tom Amone, Elliot Minchella, Joe Burgess, Peta Hiku and Oliver Gildart were KR’s try-scorers on a historic night, switched across the city from their Craven Park home to enable a bumper attendance.

On the back of their historic domestic treble last term, which Willie Peters’ side sealed with the club’s first-ever Super League Grand Final triumph, they are now champions of the world at club level.

And as they earned that honour, they set a new attendance record in the backyard of their biggest rivals.

Hull KR smash Hull FC stadium attendance record in World Club Challenge victory

Hull FC played their first game at their current home back in February 2003, and have played over 300 competitive matches there.

The Black and Whites’ highest home attendance at the MKM though is only 23,004: that coming in a derby which Hull KR won 4-26 in September 2007!

Notably, Thursday night’s World Club Challenge did not produce the highest attendance ever for a rugby league game at the MKM as there have been a handful of international fixtures over the years which drew a bigger crowd.

The highest on record is 25,150 for a Tri-Nations clash between Great Britain and Australia in November 2005, won 26-16 by the Kangaroos.

But the 2026 World Club Challenge goes into the books as the highest-ever attended rugby league club game at the MKM: a record which you feel Hull FC will be hard-pushed to topple anytime soon.

16,653 watched the Airlie Birds’ Super League opener at home against newly-promoted Bradford Bulls last weekend.