Hull KR have already sold over 10,000 tickets for next month’s Challenge Cup final within hours of reaching the Wembley showpiece.

Rovers booked their place in a second cup final in three seasons thanks to a very impressive 36-12 win over Catalans Dragons at York’s LNER Community Stadium.

It is the third major final Rovers have been involved in since the beginning of the 2023 season, but any notion of that becoming habitual for their supporters appears to have been dispelled within hours of tickets going on sale.

That is because the Robins confirmed on Saturday evening – not even 12 hours after their triumph – that over 10,000 tickets had already been snapped up by supporters.

Rovers have been allocated the Eastern side of Wembley, with Warrington Wolves or Leigh Leopards their opponents on Saturday June 7.

And the prospect of a major travelling contingent from East Hull means that there is every prospect of a big crowd being in attendance for the showpiece event.

Crowds for the cup final have traditionally struggled in the last decade or so, but with Super League experiencing somewhat of a boom in recent months and Hull KR being a central part of that, there is every possibility of a healthy attendance figure for Wembley this year.

And Rovers will no doubt contribute heavily with tens of thousands of fans likely to make the trip to London.

They are now once again within one win of a first major trophy in 40 years. That alone will be reason enough for Rovers fans to want to be at Wembley to potentially witness history in the making.

And the early signs from their ticket sales look incredibly promising.