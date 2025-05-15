Hull KR signing suffers gruesome injury with full prognosis revealed

One of Hull KR’s star signings for 2026 has been ruled out for the rest of this season after scans revealed a gruesome injury that requires surgery.

Centre Jumah Sambou will join the Super League leaders from Oldham for next season, but the 23-year-old has now suffered the second serious injury setback of his young career, and one that has brought his 2025 campaign to an abrupt end.

Scans this week have revealed that the former St Helens youngster suffered a serious hamstring tear against Toulouse in the Championship on Saturday, in a tackle that angered Roughyeds head coach Sean Long. Sambou was carried from the field and scans have shown two thirds of the tendons coming off the bone.

“It’s a shame for Jumah, and I am absolutely devastated for him,” said Long.

“He’s come back from that suspension and now he is going to miss the rest of the season and it was an horrific tackle. I feel for Jumah with what he is going through at the moment and I just hope the lads get behind him and the staff will look after him in what is hopefully a speedy recovery.”

Sambou broke through at St Helens before moving to Oldham but missed almost all of last season with an ACL injury. He returned to the side with four tries in two explosive games, following it up with six more in six games at the start of 2025 before his ban.

“He has had a couple of injuries but has come back stronger,” said Long.

“He has been in this situation before and we will do everything right to get him back on the field. We will rally around him and make sure he is happy.”

In what Long describes as the “curse of the centres” Oldham last week saw fellow centre Iain Thornley also ruled out for the season with an ACL injury, with captain Jordan Turner currently sidelined by a knee issue.