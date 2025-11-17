Hull KR swoop to sign Warrington Wolves starlet ahead of 2026 as long-term deal announced

Super League champions Hull KR have confirmed the signing of back-rower Tom Whitehead from Warrington Wolves on a three-year deal ahead of 2026.

Oldham-born Whitehead – who turned 23 earlier this month – came through the youth ranks at Warrington and played a total of ten games in their colours having made his first-team debut against Salford Red Devils back in 2022.

During his time with the Wolves, the youngster also gained experience in a plethora of loan and dual-registration stints, with games on his CV for Rochdale Hornets, North Wales Crusaders, Swinton Lions and Widnes Vikings prior to this year.

2025 saw him play two games for Wire in addition to stints with Keighley Cougars, Halifax Panthers, London Broncos, hometown club Oldham and financially-stricken Salford – who he featured six times for in Super League.

Now, Whitehead will move on to pastures new in the shape of KR: having inked a deal at Craven Park which runs until the end of the 2028 campaign.

The back-rower becomes the Robins‘ seventh new addition for 2026, following on from Jumah Sambou, Tom Amone, Declan Murphy, Cobie Wainhouse, Jack Charles and Jordan Dezaria.

As his arrival in East Hull was announced, Whitehead said: “I’m delighted. When the opportunity came about, I saw the squad and what the club is doing.

“When I spoke to Willie (Peters, head coach) and it got me really excited about what I could bring to the squad going forward.

“I’m at a point in my career where I want to keep developing and add value on the pitch. With the side winning the treble last year, they don’t look like slowing down at all. It’s a really exciting time to be a Robin.

“I’m looking forward to picking the pack’s brains to make sure I’m doing my job right and just be a sponge. The more I can learn from them, the better. I just can’t wait to get started.”

A Saddleworth Rangers junior, Whitehead’s sole Super League try to date came for Warrington in a win over Leeds Rhinos in July 2024.

Having also notched one in a Championship clash for Oldham against Featherstone Rovers back in September, he now has a total of five career tries to date in 39 games at senior level across all competitions.

KR head coach Peters added: “Tom is a young back-rower with plenty of potential, and we’re delighted to have him at the club.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him develop and strive to become a Super League player at Hull KR.”