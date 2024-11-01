Hull KR make eighth signing for 2025 in shape of London Broncos ace

Hull KR have confirmed the signing of winger Lee Kershaw from relegated Super League side London Broncos on a two-year contract from 2025.

The 25-year-old joined London ahead of last season following a successful trial period with Mike Eccles’ side, going on to score seven tries in 26 appearances for the Broncos in all competitions in 2024.

But he will return up north ahead of next season after putting pen to paper on a contract with Super League Grand Finalists Hull KR until at least the end of 2026.

“We are pleased Lee will be joining Hull KR in 2025,” said Hull KR coach Willie Peters.

“We felt we needed further depth in the wing position and saw Lee as a very good fit for the club.

“Lee is coming off a strong season with the London Broncos and brings valuable experience. We welcome Lee to Hull KR.”

Kershaw came through the ranks at Wakefield Trinity, scoring 18 tries in 50 games for the West Yorkshire club between 2019 and 2023.

The Bradford-born winger also had three loan spells with Oldham when he was on the fringes of Wakefield’s first-team, scoring 16 tries in 28 games for the Roughyeds.

Kershaw becomes Hull KR’s eighth new recruit ahead of the 2025 campaign, with the Robins having already announced the signings of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters), Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons), Eribe Doro (Bradford Bulls), Bill Leyland (London Broncos), Micky McIlorum (Catalans Dragons), Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers) and Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos).

“It’s a great opportunity for me to sign at Hull KR and it’s something I’m going to take full advantage of,” said Kershaw.

“I look forward to being a part of this ambitious club, and can’t wait to play in front of the devoted fanbase that always brings the noise.”

Kershaw will link up with his new Hull KR team-mates when the Robins commence pre-season training later this year ahead of the 2025 campaign.

