Hull KR hooker Michael McIlorum will be named in the Robins’ 21-man squad for this Saturday’s Challenge Cup final and could play at Wembley in a remarkable turn of events.

McIlorum was ruled out for three months in mid-April after rupturing a bicep. That automatically appeared to rule him out of a Wembley trip were Rovers to make the final.

But Willie Peters has refused to categorically rule the veteran hooker out of the game against Warrington Wolves, revealing he will be included in Rovers’ squad and will go through testing to determine if he is ready.

Peters said: “He’ll be named. The odds of him playing, I’m not sure yet. He’s got to get through some things.

“The thing with Micky is he’s built differently. It still should be a while really so that’s why we’ve got to look at the pros and cons and weigh it all up and Micky will make a decision. There’s obviously risk and a lot of factors involved.

“He’s built different and as I say, we need to go through a lot of testing and decision-making, conversations and things before we decide.”

Peters did concede there was a ‘real risk’ which comes with potentially playing McIlorum, who is only technically halfway through the lay-off period initially laid out.

But Peters said he will be guided by the veteran hooker and if he indicates he can play, then he will likely include him.

He said: “There’s real risk. There’s no doubting that, but I’ll take his word if he can take to the field. Him and Jez together are an important part of what we’ve done. He’s been there, he’s done it and he’s experienced. So if there’s an option for him to play we will look at the opportunity.”

