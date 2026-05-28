Hull KR forward Rhyse Martin will retire at the end of the season.

The Papua New Guinea star has announced that he will bring the curtain down on his career following the conclusion of the Rugby League World Cup, just two days before playing in what could be his last major final at Wembley.

The 33-year-old, who has played for Canterbury Bulldogs, Leeds Rhinos and the Robins during his career, made his professional debut in 2018 for the Dogs, making 25 appearances.

He joined Leeds Rhinos in 2019 and played 132 games, scoring over 1,000 points for the club in the process while also winning the Challenge Cup in 2020.

Martin signed for the Robins in 2025 and was part of their treble-winning squad. He missed out on another Wembley win due to injury but kicked three goals in the Super League Grand Final win over Wigan, Rovers’ first ever triumpy at Old Trafford which also cemened the class of 2025 as the best in Rovers’ history.

His 28 appearances for has also included victory in the World Club Challenge, featuring in the historic win over Brisbane Broncos.

Internationally, he is captain of Papua New Guinea and has made 21 appearances to date. He will bow out by leading his country into the World Cup.

Rhyse Martin explains decision to retire

In a statement, Martin said: “Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of playing professional rugby league and for it to be my life. I am so lucky and grateful that I have been able to have the career I’ve had.

“I walk away at the end of the season knowing that I have given everything for each club I’ve had the honour of representing and hope that I have left the jersey in a better place.

“I would like to thank all the coaches and staff who have helped me on my journey. To all of my teammates that I have played alongside, THANK YOU. I’ll leave the field with friendships for life.

“To all the fans at every club I have been a part of, I will miss running out in front of those full stadiums, and I will miss the energy you bring. Thank you.

“I want to thank my friends and my family who have been there from the very start. Lastly, I want to thank my wife, Vanessa, for being by my side through it all and my two beautiful kids, Matteo & Mya.

“I look forward to finishing the year strong for Hull KR and giving everything to the team. With it being a World Cup in 2026, it feels like the right time to hang up my boots representing my country at the end of the year.

“Thank you, Rugby League.”

Paul Lakin pays tribute

Rovers chief executive praised Martin for his contributions to the club, and believes he has a great career ahead of him outside of the game.

“Rhyse has been a great signing for us.

“He is someone I’ve often had chats to about future career opportunities.

“And I know he’ll do really well in his new career at the end of the season. For now, there’s so much more to play for this season.”