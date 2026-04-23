Hull KR will have Karl Lawton available for their clash with Bradford Bulls – and Willie Peters insists Oliver Gildart’s injury is not a major one.

The centre was forced from the field in last week’s win over Toulouse Olympique with an ankle problem and has not been named in the 21-man squad this week, sparking fears that he could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

But Peters insists his absence is not a signal of the severity of his prognosis, even suggesting a return could be possible next week.

“It’s nothing major,” Peters said. “We just have to play it by ear and see how he goes next week.

“We’re not exactly sure how long he will be out for but at this stage, it will only be a short amount of time.”

Rovers do have plenty of options to take on the role, whether that be moving players out of position or giving youngster Noah Booth his latest opportunity.

“We have a couple of options there. We moved Rhyse Martin there last week, James Batchelor has played there, Karl Lawton can play there, Noah Booth can play there. There are some options that we can run with.”

Lawton was absent last week as a result of his own ankle issue but his availability does give Peters flexibility, but also leaves him having to ponder whether to keep Bill Leyland in the side after he played last week in the win in France.

“He’s available, we’ll just see towards the back end of the week who we finalise for the team.”

They play a Bradford side low on troops and struggling for form, having won just one of their last six games. Rovers, meanwhile, have won six of their last seven.