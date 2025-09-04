Castleford Tigers prop Tom Amone has played his last game for the club after the injury he suffered at Leigh Leopards last week: but he is set to be fit for the start of pre-season training with Hull KR.

Amone was helped from the field during the Tigers’ loss against his former club last week with a serious foot injury, with a downbeat Chris Chester admitting after that game that they were expecting his season to be over.

Chester confirmed those fears on Thursday morning during his pre-match media conference, with Amone having played his final game in a Castleford shirt.

However, there was a boost for Rovers fans in the shape of Amone’s longer term fitness. The initial prognosis on Amone’s injury has proven to be slightly better than first feared, meaning that the prospect of him missing the start of pre-season with his new club appears to be remote.

Chester said: “It doesn’t look as bad as first feared. We thought it would be surgery, he’s had a CT scan and he’s still in a boot but we thought it was a stress fracture and it’s turned out it’s not. I don’t know it’s the medical word for it but it’s very uncomfortable.

“But we know he’ll play no further part in the rest of the season for us.”

When asked whether or not Amone would have to miss the start of pre-season in 2026, Chester added: “I think he’ll be fine for that. If Hull KR get to a Grand Final it’ll be the back end of November when they go in.

“So he’ll go home and he’ll get some time at home with his family and he’s got a rehab programme to follow. I’ll spend this next couple of weeks with Tom – he’s just walked past there on crutches, he’s still got a boot on – but he’s a fantastic guy, and he’s been unbelievable for me and for this group.”