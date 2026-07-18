Hull KR appear to be in a battle just to make the Super League play-offs after the defending champions were once again well beaten, this time at the hands of Warrington Wolves.

The Robins were second best in every aspect, as Willie Peters’ side were hammered 34-12 by a Warrington side who were much improved after last week’s loss at Wigan Warriors.

Here are the Rovers ratings – and a warning, they are NOT pretty.

Arthur Mourgue: 3

Returned to the side but didn’t make an impact and struggled without the ball.

Tom Davies: 4

Carried hard but an afternoon to forget, along with so many others.

Rhyse Martin: 2

Did better when put into the middle but was hooked towards the end of the first half after a really poor display at centre. Multiple defensive misreads and a call that didn’t really pay off from Peters. Not his finest day.

Oliver Gildart: 4

Took his try nicely but that left edge with Noah Booth didn’t click all afternoon.

Noah Booth: 3

Left the field after an hour with a HIA and before that, made some poor choices defensively.

Mikey Lewis: 3

Struggled all afternoon. Not helped with Rovers’ pack failing to make an impact and didn’t have much of a platform to play off, but the England international wasn’t great. He could miss the derby too, with a couple of notable disciplinary moments for him to sweat over: including that second half sin-binning.

Tyrone May: 3

Couldn’t find any fluency in his game with the ball and really struggled. Defensively, was at fault for a couple of early Warrington tries too. Another who had a real afternoon to forget.

Sauaso Sue: 4

All over the place in the first half.

Jez Litten: 5

Tried his best to give the Robins some spark but it wasn’t his day.

Dean Hadley: 5

Carried and ran hard.

Karl Lawton: 3

Still struggling to find his place in the team.

James Batchelor: 5

Scored a try late on but some defensive misreads.

Elliot Minchella: 4

One of Minchella’s weaker displays in recent times. He so often leads Rovers’ defensive charge but it didn’t quite click all afternoon long.

Tom Amone: 4

Offered very little from the interchanges.

Jack Broadbent: 5

Slotted in on the wing after being brought on for Noah Booth.

Sam Luckley: 5

One of Rovers’ better middles – but in truth, the bar wasn’t particularly high for Luckley to get over.

Jordan Dezaria: 3