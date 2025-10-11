Hull KR ratings in Super League Grand Final triumph as quintet shine on big stage

Hull KR secured their first-ever Super League title – and completed a historic treble – with a 24-6 victory over Wigan Warriors in the Grand Final on Saturday evening.

Avenging last year’s defeat to the same opponents in the showpiece, the Robins added to their 2025 haul of the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders’ Shield, re-etching their names into the history books forever.

Live from the press box at Old Trafford, these are our Robins ratings…

Arthur Mourgue: 8

Exquisite from the Frenchman all evening at the Theatre of Dreams. What a signing he has proven to be for Rovers this year: responsible for two of their points with a conversion.

Tom Davies: 7

A relatively quiet night for Davies, but he didn’t put a foot wrong in either defence or attack as he helped KR to victory against his former club.

Peta Hiku: 7

Again, Hiku was probably a victim of the fact that most things went down the opposite edge, but the veteran oozes class and stood up tall in defence.

Oliver Gildart: 8

It was a big call from Willie Peters to thrust Gildart back in so late in the season after his injury, and him doing so meant Jack Broadbent had to be 18th man at Old Trafford. But it was the right call, and Gildart was superb.

Joe Burgess: 9

A flying finish from Budgie in the first half and an opportune one to round things off having intercepted a pass. He has finally put an end to his wait for a Grand Final win and avoided creating unwanted history in doing so. A class showing from another ex-Wigan star.

Mikey Lewis: 9

Can Mikey Lewis do it in the big games? That’s been the question for as long as we can remember, and he silenced those doubters/critics here – absolutely tearing the Warriors open to score the game’s opening try and then helping to keep them relatively quiet throughout.

We can’t not mention the involvement he had in Bevan French not scoring, either. That’s an absolutely huge moment. Magic Mikey! Rob Burrow Award winner.

Tyrone May: 8

May’s involvement throughout helped Lewis to shine as he did, and their half-back partnership is among the very best in the competition. The Australian was the man tipped by Brad O’Neill as the Warriors hooker was sin-binned in the first half.

Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue: 9

When Sue got injured at Leeds towards the back end of the ‘regular’ season, the performance he delivered at Old Trafford is exactly why there was such worry from all in East Hull. An absolute machine on both sides of the ball.

Micky McIlorum: 7

A fitting way for a true Super League stalwart to end his career. McIlorum battled back from injury and played through the pain barrier in a second final this year, helping the Robins to a victory they’ll never ever forget. Legend.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves: 8

JWH is also retiring as a Super League champion having stayed, just about, on the right side of the disciplinary tightrope at the Theatre of Dreams. His second half showing, in particular, was immense.

Dean Hadley: 8

Another absolute warrior of a bloke here in Hadley, who has been superb all year for the Robins and was again tonight.

James Batchelor: 8

We’re not sure any image encapsulates James Batchelor more than him bandaged up and ripping into tackles, as he did on the biggest Super League stage of them all.

Elliot Minchella: 9

Minchella has captained KR to the treble, and before this year, no one had captained them to a single major honour in 40 years! A ridiculously good individual performance from the skipper here.

Jez Litten (Interchange): 9

Try-scorer Litten came on off the bench and had the impact on the game everyone expected him to, such has been the form we’ve become accustomed to. What a player, he simply has to be a big part of that England squad to take on the Kangaroos.

Sam Luckley (Interchange): 7

A trademark no-nonsense display from Luckley. An unsung hero.

Jai Whitbread (Interchange): 7

Copy and paste the above, great work from Whitbread when he came on.

Rhyse Martin (Interchange): 8

He missed a big chunk of the year through injury, but what a bit of business it was when KR signed Martin from Leeds. The Papua New Guinean was immense here.