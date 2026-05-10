Hull KR are going back to Wembley later this month to defend the Challenge Cup after proving to be far too strong for Warrington Wolves on the biggest stage once again.

Willie Peters’ side were too good for the Wire in every aspect of the semi-final at Doncaster to ensure they will meet Wigan Warriors on May 30 at the national stadium.

Here are the Rovers ratings – and they’re high!

Jack Broadbent: 8

Mr Reliable. Arthur Mourgue’s return is imminent but you suspect the Robins have to find a place for Broadbent in their 17 somewhere: he never lets them down.

Tom Davies: 7

Another consistent performer who helps lay the groundwork for what the Robins do well.

Peta Hiku: 9

Close to being the man of the match if not for Tyrone May. No Rovers player got through more work – hard to imagine there was a time at the start of this season when some were asking if his best days had passed. Definitely not finished!

Oliver Gildart: 8

Another who is playing really well at the moment.

Joe Burgess: 9

A sensational finish for that crucial first half try and did what he always did in terms of carrying the ball from deep and getting Hull KR on the front foot. It’s what he does without the ball which is just as good too – his defensive contributions are of the highest order.

Mikey Lewis: 7

His on-running battle with James Bentley was the story of his afternoon really, and all the damage was done by his partner in crime..

Tyrone May: 9

What a player. Everything Hull KR do well goes through him and when they’re in dangerous territory, May often shines. Two sensational assists and gave Warrington trouble all afternoon. Flawless.

Sauaso Sue: 7

Not his most impactful afternoon but did help lay the early platform well.

Karl Lawton: 7

The forward is playing a really effective role to give Jez Litten time on the bench before he comes on and causes havoc.

Tom Amone: 8

Led Rovers’ pack with real aplomb. Got through a heap of game-time too and looks to have really settled into the champions’ side.

Dean Hadley: 8

Whether it was his monstrous defensive contributions or his hard-running in possession, Hadley produced a typically Dean Hadley display on the biggest stage.

James Batchelor: 8

There would have been a brief concern when he left the field for a HIA, but Batchelor passed and bookended a brilliant Rovers display with two tries.

Elliot Minchella: 9

Another captain’s knock, spearheaded by his tireless work rate and his big defensive efforts. Rovers’ top tackler – the crucial cog in the defensive shape they take such pride in every single week.

Jez Litten: 8

It visibly lifted when Litten was on the field – as it does. Just like last year with Michael McIlorum starting the game, the presence of Lawton is helping Rovers and Litten to shine.

Sam Luckley: 7

Plenty of punch and power from the bench.

Jai Whitbread: 8

Close to being Rovers’ best forward both with and without the ball. A brilliant shift.

Rhyse Martin: 7

Comes on and does a great job every week.