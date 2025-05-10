Hull KR are in another major final, after they deservedly beat Catalans Dragons to progress to next month’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

Willie Peters’ side were worthy winners to once again move to within one win of that elusive first major trophy since 1985.

And after another impressive showing in York to ensure Rovers have been in three of the last five major finals in league and cup, here are the Robins ratings..

Jack Broadbent: 9

It’s getting increasingly to the point where Willie Peters will have no option but to find a place in his 17 for Broadbent every week. Unbelievable at fullback, made more metres than anyone for the Robins and capped it with a sensational try.

Tom Davies: 8

Really, really good in backfield doing the hard yards to get Rovers on the front foot – and took some brilliant high balls under pressure.

Peta Hiku: 7

Another solid display including some very important defensive contributions.

James Batchelor: 9

Absolutely everywhere all afternoon. His two tries will get the headlines but this was an all-round excellent display from one of Rovers’ most consistent performers.

Joe Burgess: 7

Like Davies, gives Rovers’ forwards a breather at valuable times.

Tyrone May: 8

The perfect foil for Mikey Lewis and an outrageous assist for Joe Burgess late on.

Mikey Lewis: 8

Wonderful assist for James Batchelor’s first try before a stunning score of his own. Would have expected more from his kicking game but that’s a minor criticism.

Sauaso Sue: 8

Absolutely brilliant in both stints getting Rovers on top of Catalans. The lynchpin of Peters’ pack.

Jez Litten: 8

Relentless energy all afternoon.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves: 8

Does the little things nobody seems to notice so well. His quick play-the-ball which directly lead to Broadbent’s try is fast becoming a hallmark of Rovers’ attack.

Dean Hadley: 7

Mr Consistent. What else is there to say?

Jai Whitbread: 9

Arguably Rovers’ best. Drafted into the back row to start with Batchelor going to centre and was sensational. Defensively flawless and a brilliant offload for Mikey Lewis’ try.

Elliot Minchella: 8

Another huge captain’s display in the middle.

Kelepi Tanginoa: 8

So impactful and powerful from the bench.

Jack Brown: 6

Didn’t do a huge amount in terms of minutes.

Sam Luckley: 7

Like Brown, not a huge amount of time on the field.

Bill Leyland: 6

On for the last ten minutes.