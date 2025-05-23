Hull KR extended their lead at the Super League summit to four points after another impressive victory on Friday night.

Willie Peters’ side were far too good for an injury-hit Warrington Wolves side in the dress rehearsal of next month’s Challenge Cup final.

The Robins won 31-12 and once again caught the eye – here are the Rovers ratings..

Arthur Mourgue: 8

He has proven to be some signing already. Will be missing in a fortnight and there were a couple of nervy moments here, but he looks the part in this team.

Six tackle bursts and two clean breaks here – and the goal-kicker Rovers have been hunting for, too. Could be massive in big games.

Tom Davies: 8

Plenty of metres, plenty of effort and two well-taken tries to boot.

Peta Hiku: 9

Absolutely sensational to watch when in full flight. Proved to be a huge handful for Warrington’s defenders all evening. The best player on the pitch.

Jack Broadbent: 7

Wherever Willie Peters asks him to play, he does a sterling job.

Joe Burgess: 8

His finish for the second half try that ultimately secured the game was sensational. Looks every inch an England-standard winger again.

Mikey Lewis: 9

Another imperious night from the reigning Man of Steel. A try, two assists and generally all over the influence of the game.

Tyrone May: 9

One of his best performances of 2025. Like Lewis, a try and two assists the headline stats of his performance.

Sauaso Sue: 8

Sensational across two stints yet again. What a player.

Jez Litten: 8

Where do you start? Another lung-busting 80-minute display – he filled the void left by Michael McIlorum all by himself.

Dean Hadley: 8

Arguably Rovers’ standout forward.

Jai Whitbread: 8

Rovers’ top metre-making forward. Exceptional.

James Batchelor: 8

80 minutes in the back row and was once again brilliant.

Elliot Minchella: 9

Does the work nobody really notices or which gets too many headlines: but we’re willing to give him them. 80 minutes of brilliance in the middle of the park.

Sam Luckley: 7

A big effort off the bench again.

Danny Richardson: N/A

Only on for the final five minutes.

Jack Brown: 6

Didn’t really get long enough again to make an impact.

Kelepi Tanginoa: 8

Every. Single. Week. One of the most consistent players not only in this Rovers side, but across the whole of Super League. A colossus.