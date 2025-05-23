Hull KR ratings as FOUR score 9/10 in commanding Warrington win
Hull KR extended their lead at the Super League summit to four points after another impressive victory on Friday night.
Willie Peters’ side were far too good for an injury-hit Warrington Wolves side in the dress rehearsal of next month’s Challenge Cup final.
The Robins won 31-12 and once again caught the eye – here are the Rovers ratings..
Arthur Mourgue: 8
He has proven to be some signing already. Will be missing in a fortnight and there were a couple of nervy moments here, but he looks the part in this team.
Six tackle bursts and two clean breaks here – and the goal-kicker Rovers have been hunting for, too. Could be massive in big games.
Tom Davies: 8
Plenty of metres, plenty of effort and two well-taken tries to boot.
Peta Hiku: 9
Absolutely sensational to watch when in full flight. Proved to be a huge handful for Warrington’s defenders all evening. The best player on the pitch.
Jack Broadbent: 7
Wherever Willie Peters asks him to play, he does a sterling job.
Joe Burgess: 8
His finish for the second half try that ultimately secured the game was sensational. Looks every inch an England-standard winger again.
Mikey Lewis: 9
Another imperious night from the reigning Man of Steel. A try, two assists and generally all over the influence of the game.
Tyrone May: 9
One of his best performances of 2025. Like Lewis, a try and two assists the headline stats of his performance.
Sauaso Sue: 8
Sensational across two stints yet again. What a player.
Jez Litten: 8
Where do you start? Another lung-busting 80-minute display – he filled the void left by Michael McIlorum all by himself.
Dean Hadley: 8
Arguably Rovers’ standout forward.
Jai Whitbread: 8
Rovers’ top metre-making forward. Exceptional.
James Batchelor: 8
80 minutes in the back row and was once again brilliant.
Elliot Minchella: 9
Does the work nobody really notices or which gets too many headlines: but we’re willing to give him them. 80 minutes of brilliance in the middle of the park.
Sam Luckley: 7
A big effort off the bench again.
Danny Richardson: N/A
Only on for the final five minutes.
Jack Brown: 6
Didn’t really get long enough again to make an impact.
Kelepi Tanginoa: 8
Every. Single. Week. One of the most consistent players not only in this Rovers side, but across the whole of Super League. A colossus.