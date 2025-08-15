Hull KR delivered yet another defensive masterclass to move one step closer to leg two of an historic treble with a stunning victory at Wigan Warriors.

Willie Peters’ side won 10-6 at the Brick Community Stadium to open up a six-point lead at the Super League summit and put one hand on the League Leader’s Shield for the first time.

Here are the Robins ratings – with several standing out on a thrilling night.

Jack Broadbent: 9

Sensational at fullback – rarely put a foot wrong all evening. Made over 200 metres on another statement night.

Tom Davies: 8

Got Rovers on the front foot at will all evening with some brilliant carries from back-field.

Peta Hiku: 8

Another who really stood out defensively all evening.

James Batchelor: 8

Slotted in at centre and didn’t miss a beat.

Joe Burgess: 7

A couple of errors, but the usual bundles of effort and energy from the winger against his former club.

Arthur Mourgue: 7

Was tasked with the running side of Rovers’ attack with Mikey Lewis stepping up as the general. Mourgue kicked the ball just once all evening but provided the crucial assist for the Dean Hadley try.

Mikey Lewis: 8

Stepped up yet again in the absence of Tyrone May. A true leader.

Jesse Sue: 8

Brilliant first stint to get the Robins on the front foot.

Jez Litten: 9

Outstanding. Defensively everywhere, some crucial plays in attack and was at the heart of everything Rovers did well. On a night when a few Robins gave Shaun Wane a polite nudge, Litten was certainly among them.

Jai Whitbread: 8

His defensive stats, as always, through the roof. Mr Consistent.

Dean Hadley: 9

On a night when Wane was in attendance, you have to wonder what more Hadley can do to prove he at least deserves to be in the conversation for England.

Rhyse Martin: 7

Plenty of effort on the edge.

Elliot Minchella: 8

A proper captain’s performance.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves: 7

May face a nervous wait on Monday for that second half incident with Tyler Dupree.

Bill Leyland: N/A

Didn’t get on.

Kelepi Tanginoa: 9

Absolutely magnificent from the bench. Never lets anyone down and often swings the momentum Hull KR’s way.

Sam Luckley: 7

A magnificent impact sub effort again.