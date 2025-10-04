Hull KR edged a thrilling and often nerve-shredding Super League play-off semi-final to book their spot in the Super League Grand Final after defeating St Helens.

The Robins looked to be on course for a straightforward route through to Old Trafford at half-time, when Willie Peters’ side led 12-0 and looked to be in complete control.

They were made to work hard for it but in the end, came through unscathed. Here are our Rovers ratings on another special night..

Arthur Mourgue: 7

Very composed at fullback – but all eyes are now on the Frenchman’s fitness to see if he is ready for Old Trafford.

Tom Davies: 7

Some brilliant carries from backfield.

Peta Hiku: 7

Will want to forget his brain implosion in the second half when he was penalised for dissent twice inside a matter of seconds – but once again proved to be a strong part of Rovers’ backline.

Oliver Gildart: 8

A night he will never forget after a difficult season with injuries. His two tries proved to be the difference.

Joe Burgess: 8

No shortage of effort and a well-taken try too. Firmly in the conversation for England at the end of the season.

Mikey Lewis: 8

A magnificent performance, particularly in that first half. Always seems to produce his best on these kinds of stages.

Tyrone May: 8

Complimented Lewis perfectly again.

Sauaso Sue: 7

A strong start.

Jez Litten: 8

Every single week, Litten puts his hand up. Not his most polished or sparkling display but goodness, he was everywhere.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves: 7

Would have expected a little bit more but did well enough.

Dean Hadley: 8

Arguably Hull KR’s best. Did so much dirty work and was absolutely everywhere in defence.

James Batchelor: 8

Impeccable and unbelievable in defence.

Elliot Minchella: 8

A captain’s knock.

Sam Luckley: 6

Wasn’t really on for long enough to make an impact.

Jai Whitbread: 7

Never lets anyone down.

Jack Broadbent: 6

Not really on for long enough and may yet get his chance to shine next weekend depending on Mourgue’s fitness.

Rhyse Martin: 7

Offered Peters something different from the bench.