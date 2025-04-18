Hull KR ratings after Hull FC derby win with three scoring 9/10
Hull KR extended their lead at the top of Super League and underlined their position as Hull’s premiere club with a hard-earned derby win over Hull FC.
Rovers had a man advantage for large periods of the game following Cade Cust’s red card, and looked to be in danger of a huge upset midway through the second half before rallying to run out victorious.
Here are the Robins ratings – with a couple of star performers.
Arthur Mourgue – 7
Looked like his afternoon was over early on but returned and produced a classy display, headlined by his first-half try. Will fit into this Rovers spine magnificently in the months ahead.
Tom Davies – 6
Most of Rovers’ attack went down the left in the first half, meaning Davies had a fairly quiet first half before coming off with what appeared to be a shoulder problem on the stroke of half-time.
Peta Hiku – 7
Moved to the left wing after Burgess’ withdrawal and had some nice moments, including the flick for Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ crucial try.
Oliver Gildart – 9
A sublime display of the highest order from a centre who is now looking back to the very best form that made him a star at Wigan Warriors. Some world-class touches.
Joe Burgess – 7
Involved in two crucial first-half tries but left the field for a HIA after the hour mark.
Mikey Lewis – 8
Back in the team and back on form. Always involved in the crucial moments and showed class when it mattered.
Tyrone May – 7
May does tend to take a back seat somewhat when Lewis is out there but his influence on Rovers’ attack cannot be overlooked.
Sauaso Sue – 8
A blockbuster opening stint from the prop to get Rovers on top early on and set the tone.
Jez Litten – 9
80 minutes of the highest order from one of Super League’s standout players so far in 2025. Absolutely magnificent.
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – 8
That try will live long in the memory for the big prop – but the early spell from himself and Sauaso Sue in the front row helped put Rovers on the front foot before Cade Cust’s red card.
Dean Hadley – 7
Much improved after being bested by Junior Nsemba last week. A crucial bit of involvement in the opening try of the match.
James Batchelor – 9
Played the full 80 minutes and there can be no doubting that when he is on the field, Hull KR are a much better side – and much more threatening on the edge.
Elliot Minchella – 8
All-action and everything you would expect from Hull KR’s captain in another 80-minute display. The top tackler across the whole game – Rovers cannot function anywhere near as well as they do without him.
Jai Whitbread – 7
Plenty of what you would expect from the bench.
Jack Broadbent – 7
Came on across a number of positions and continues to show why he should have a place in the Rovers 17.
Kelepi Tanginoa – 7
Another solid showing from the big man.
Sam Luckley – 6
Wasn’t on for long enough to make an impact.