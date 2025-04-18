Hull KR ratings after Hull FC derby win with three scoring 9/10

Hull KR extended their lead at the top of Super League and underlined their position as Hull’s premiere club with a hard-earned derby win over Hull FC.

Rovers had a man advantage for large periods of the game following Cade Cust’s red card, and looked to be in danger of a huge upset midway through the second half before rallying to run out victorious.

Here are the Robins ratings – with a couple of star performers.

Arthur Mourgue – 7

Looked like his afternoon was over early on but returned and produced a classy display, headlined by his first-half try. Will fit into this Rovers spine magnificently in the months ahead.

Tom Davies – 6

Most of Rovers’ attack went down the left in the first half, meaning Davies had a fairly quiet first half before coming off with what appeared to be a shoulder problem on the stroke of half-time.

Peta Hiku – 7

Moved to the left wing after Burgess’ withdrawal and had some nice moments, including the flick for Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ crucial try.

Oliver Gildart – 9

A sublime display of the highest order from a centre who is now looking back to the very best form that made him a star at Wigan Warriors. Some world-class touches.

Joe Burgess – 7

Involved in two crucial first-half tries but left the field for a HIA after the hour mark.

Mikey Lewis – 8

Back in the team and back on form. Always involved in the crucial moments and showed class when it mattered.

Tyrone May – 7

May does tend to take a back seat somewhat when Lewis is out there but his influence on Rovers’ attack cannot be overlooked.

Sauaso Sue – 8

A blockbuster opening stint from the prop to get Rovers on top early on and set the tone.

Jez Litten – 9

80 minutes of the highest order from one of Super League’s standout players so far in 2025. Absolutely magnificent.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – 8

That try will live long in the memory for the big prop – but the early spell from himself and Sauaso Sue in the front row helped put Rovers on the front foot before Cade Cust’s red card.

Dean Hadley – 7

Much improved after being bested by Junior Nsemba last week. A crucial bit of involvement in the opening try of the match.

James Batchelor – 9

Played the full 80 minutes and there can be no doubting that when he is on the field, Hull KR are a much better side – and much more threatening on the edge.

Elliot Minchella – 8

All-action and everything you would expect from Hull KR’s captain in another 80-minute display. The top tackler across the whole game – Rovers cannot function anywhere near as well as they do without him.

Jai Whitbread – 7

Plenty of what you would expect from the bench.

Jack Broadbent – 7

Came on across a number of positions and continues to show why he should have a place in the Rovers 17.

Kelepi Tanginoa – 7

Another solid showing from the big man.

Sam Luckley – 6

Wasn’t on for long enough to make an impact.