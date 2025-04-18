Hull KR ratings after Hull FC derby win with three scoring 9/10

Aaron Bower
James Batchelor

James Batchelor was one of Hull KR's standout players.

Hull KR extended their lead at the top of Super League and underlined their position as Hull’s premiere club with a hard-earned derby win over Hull FC.

Rovers had a man advantage for large periods of the game following Cade Cust’s red card, and looked to be in danger of a huge upset midway through the second half before rallying to run out victorious.

Here are the Robins ratings – with a couple of star performers.

Arthur Mourgue – 7

Looked like his afternoon was over early on but returned and produced a classy display, headlined by his first-half try. Will fit into this Rovers spine magnificently in the months ahead.

Tom Davies – 6

Most of Rovers’ attack went down the left in the first half, meaning Davies had a fairly quiet first half before coming off with what appeared to be a shoulder problem on the stroke of half-time.

Peta Hiku – 7

Moved to the left wing after Burgess’ withdrawal and had some nice moments, including the flick for Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ crucial try.

Oliver Gildart – 9

A sublime display of the highest order from a centre who is now looking back to the very best form that made him a star at Wigan Warriors. Some world-class touches.

Joe Burgess – 7

Involved in two crucial first-half tries but left the field for a HIA after the hour mark.

Mikey Lewis – 8

Back in the team and back on form. Always involved in the crucial moments and showed class when it mattered.

Tyrone May – 7

May does tend to take a back seat somewhat when Lewis is out there but his influence on Rovers’ attack cannot be overlooked.

Sauaso Sue – 8

A blockbuster opening stint from the prop to get Rovers on top early on and set the tone.

Jez Litten – 9

80 minutes of the highest order from one of Super League’s standout players so far in 2025. Absolutely magnificent.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – 8

That try will live long in the memory for the big prop – but the early spell from himself and Sauaso Sue in the front row helped put Rovers on the front foot before Cade Cust’s red card.

Dean Hadley – 7

Much improved after being bested by Junior Nsemba last week. A crucial bit of involvement in the opening try of the match.

James Batchelor – 9

Played the full 80 minutes and there can be no doubting that when he is on the field, Hull KR are a much better side – and much more threatening on the edge.

Elliot Minchella – 8

All-action and everything you would expect from Hull KR’s captain in another 80-minute display. The top tackler across the whole game – Rovers cannot function anywhere near as well as they do without him.

Jai Whitbread – 7

Plenty of what you would expect from the bench.

Jack Broadbent – 7

Came on across a number of positions and continues to show why he should have a place in the Rovers 17.

Kelepi Tanginoa – 7

Another solid showing from the big man.

Sam Luckley – 6

Wasn’t on for long enough to make an impact.

