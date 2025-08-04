Hull KR have signed forward Cobie Wainhouse from bitter rivals Hull FC on a loan deal that will eventually become a permanent arrangement.

Wainhouse joined Hull in 2023 from the Bradford Bulls academy but was unable to force his way into the first-team at the MKM Stadium.

However, he is now on the move again but he will stay in Hull, after becoming the latest player to transfer between the two bitter rivals.

Wainhouse has signed an initial loan deal with the Robins until the end of the season. However, that will then become a two-year permanent contract with Wainhouse now under contract at Craven Park until at least the end of 2027.

He said: “There’s a really good vibe around the place at the minute and I want to be a part of it. I’m looking forward to getting around the lads and learning from everybody, and being around a winning mentality, which will be good for me. I can’t wait to get stuck into training with the lads.”

Rovers coach Willie Peters said: We’re pleased Cobie has signed with Hull KR. Cobie is a young front-rower with plenty of potential, and we’re happy to have him on board at the club.

“Cobie’s best rugby is still ahead of him. We’re looking forward to seeing him develop within our pack over the next few seasons and push to become a Super League player at Hull KR.”

