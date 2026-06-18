Hull KR have sent four youngsters on a short-term loan to Championship outfit Goole Vikings, including recent recruit Flynn Holden.

Crosfield ARLFC junior Holden joined Rovers earlier this month from fellow Super League outfit Warrington Wolves.

The 19-year-old, who has representative honours for Lancashire Academy, put pen to paper on a deal until the end of 2028 to move to Craven Park with immediate effect.

Able to play both full-back and on the wing, the 19-year-old has already featured twice this term on loan for Goole during his time as a Warrington player, with those the first couple of senior appearances in his career.

And now, he will return to the Victoria Pleasure Ground to don a shirt for the Vikings in their Championship clash at home against Keighley Cougars this weekend.

Hull KR quartet including new recruit land Championship loans

Holden makes his loan move to Goole alongside fellow Robins youngsters Jack Charles, Harvey Horne and Cobie Wainhouse.

Both Charles and Wainhouse made the move across the city to join KR from rivals Hull FC, with Wainhouse doing midway through the 2025 campaign and Charles then following suit ahead of 2026.

Charles has 27 senior appearances to his name, including the 23 games he played at first-team level for FC.

The half-back made his Robins debut in the Challenge Cup Third Round against community club Lock Lane back in February, scoring two tries in a record 104-0 win.

Wainhouse meanwhile was the unused 18th man on numerous occasions for FC and has been on one occasion so far for KR in that cup tie against Lock Lane.

His only senior appearance to date came for Championship outfit Doncaster last season, featuring off the bench in a win at London Broncos.

Horne meanwhile also made his Rovers debut in this season’s cup tie against Lock Lane, scoring a hat-trick. He has a total of ten senior appearances on his CV, with games played for Doncaster and Sheffield Eagles as well as two for Goole already this term.

All four youngsters join a Goole squad that has lost its last three games across all competitions, with head coach Scott Taylor seeing his side win only three of their 14 Championship matches so far this term.

Earlier this week, Taylor’s move to Super League at the end of the season was announced. A Hull FC cult hero, he will make his return to the MKM Stadium come 2027 as he takes up a role as one of new boss Steve McNamara’s assistants.