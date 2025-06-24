Hull KR half-back Danny Richardson has joined fellow Super League outfit Salford Red Devils on an initial two-week loan deal.

Richardson first linked up the Robins on loan from Castleford Tigers in May 2024, and went on to pen a permanent two-year contract at Craven Park ahead of 2025.

With Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May being KR’s first-choice halves, he has found game time limited with just three appearances to his name across all competitions this term on the back of two games for the East Hull outfit last season.

And having already donned a shirt for Huddersfield Giants as a loanee this year, the 28-year-old has now been allowed to head out the door again in search of further game time at Salford.

Hull KR playmaker makes cross-Super League switch as latest loan confirmed

Richardson, a one-time England Knights international, is 28 appearances away from hitting the milestone of 150 games at senior level.

He’s also just five points off a total of 800 scored in his career at first-team level having notched 38 in a Robins shirt to date via 19 goals.

Having previously donned a shirt for St Helens, Leigh, Castleford, KR and Huddersfield, Salford will become the sixth club he’s represented.

As his loan switch was announced, the Widnesian said: “I’ve missed that game day feeling and the buzz of competing.

“Salford are in a battle right now, and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get involved.

“I’ll give everything I’ve got to help the group.”

Paul Rowley’s side travel to Richardson’s former club Saints this weekend in Round 16 before hosting Warrington Wolves at the Salford Community Stadium on July 4.

KR and Salford will then have to decide whether Richardson’s stint in Greater Manchester is extended.