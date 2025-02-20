Hull KR player ratings with new recruit shining in Wakefield Trinity victory

Tom Davies – 9

KR’s star man on the night for us was Davies, and not just because he scored a try, either. That four-pointer to open the scoring was important, but more important was how comfortable he looked in defence, especially in the air. Recruited from Catalans Dragons in the off-season, the England international had a pivotal role in Mikey Lewis’ match-winning try, too.

Jack Broadbent – 6

Broadbent was put into the side by Willie Peters during a re-jig which saw Peta Hiku move into the halves due to an injury to Tyrone May. We’re not sure the ex-Castleford man will revel in his performance, particularly after shooting out of the line for Wakefield’s try. Not terrible, though, it must be said.

Oliver Gildart – 6

An equally non-descript showing from Gildart, if we’re honest. He’s never really found any level of form since returning to Super League in 2023, and tonight only continued that pattern. Nothing wrong with what he delivered, but little to write home about.

Joe Burgess – 7

Burgess was pushed in to touch by Max Jowitt 10 minutes in at Belle Vue when he was odds-on favourite to score a try. He was much better after that though, and got a great offload away to Tom Davies to spark into life the set which saw Lewis score the winner.

Mikey Lewis – 8

With normal half-back partner May out injured, Lewis stepped up and delivered for KR at Belle Vue, orchestrating the play more than ever. The reigning Man of Steel got fortunate with his kick off the crossbar into Davies’ arms, but was electric throughout.

Denied a length-of-the-field try by only an ankle tap in the first half, he got over for the winner. The playmaker was eventually forced off with 10 minutes remaining though through the injury he picked up in scoring that try. That will most definitely be a worry for KR.

Peta Hiku – 7

It’s fair t0 say that Hiku’s home is definitely in the centres, and half-back isn’t a position we expected to see him take the field in at all. The big Kiwi international was more effective in defence than attack at Belle Vue, and didn’t let boss Peters down, but the Robins may well search for an alternative set-up next week.

Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue – 7

KR’s forward pack got on top of their Wakefield counterparts in the second half, and Sue enjoyed a pivotal role in that given how he’d helped to tire Trinity out. We saw couple of nice offloads from him, too.

Micky McIlorum – 5

A pretty poor performance from veteran hooker McIlorum. He did what he needed to do before Jez Litten replaced him, and we’re sure we’ll continue to see that rotation throughout 2025, but we’ll probably see more yellow cards come his way too. His sin-binning late on at Belle Vue came from an unnecessary swinging arm – penalty points probably heading his way.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – 7

Waerea-Hargeaves more than played his role in tiring Wakefield out, and was dominant in the early stages of the game. We’re still yet to see him at his best, but that’s probably to be expected. Even still, what a coup for KR and for Super League!

Rhyse Martin – 6

Martin was perfect with the boot at Belle Vue, as you’d expect him to be. But beyond that, we weren’t overly impressed with what we saw from the Papua New Guinean ace. His high shot on 15 minutes was really his most notable contribution.

James Batchelor – 7

Back-row partner Batchelor, we thought, was slightly better than Martin. Batchelor charged down a kick early on and earned KR a penalty 25 metres out which they really ought to have scored from. His rating would’ve been higher but for the penalty he gave away in the second half which eventually led to Trinity’s try.

Elliot Minchella – 8

There was no glitz or glamour moments from Minchella tonight, but there didn’t need to be. As we’ve become accustomed to, the KR skipper got his hands on the ball at every potential opportunity and helped Lewis to pull the strings. Quietly a very good performance.

Jez Litten (Interchange) – 7

We were impressed by Litten during his time on the field, and we like the fact boss Peters starts him on the bench, because he injects energy into a game whenever he enters the action. Within a few seconds of coming on, he’d made a trademark dart out of dummy-half, and that set the tone for his showing on the night.

Dean Hadley (Interchange) – 7

Another no fuss, no frills, dominant performance from Hadley. He’s become an integral part of this Robins side, and is an absolute asset to have coming on from the bench.

Jai Whitbread (Interchange) – 7

Whitbread was just as useful at Belle Vue, helping the visitors get over the line for the second week running.

Kelepi Tanginoa (Interchange) – 6

Tanginoa’s time on the field was shorter, but he did what boss Peters needed him to do.