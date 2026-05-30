Hull KR player ratings with 4s aplenty after Challenge Cup final thumping

Hull KR were unable to defend their Challenge Cup title, slumping to a 40-10 defeat against Wigan Warriors at Wembley.

The Robins crossed the whitewash twice through Peta Hiku, but it was not enough to get them over the line in the capital.

Here is how we scored Willie Peters’ side.

Jack Broadbent – 4

Started brightly, but couldn’t halt Wigan’s growing storm in the second-half.

Tom Davies – 4

Again, just couldn’t do anything to stop Wigan’s momentum in the latter stages.

Peta Hiku – 5

Blew really hot and cold. His two tries were lovely, but that was also mixed in with some defensive errors as Wigan got good change down his edge.

Oliver Gildart – 5

Uncharacteristically quiet, but didn’t put a foot wrong when given time on the ball and came up with a try-saving tackle too.

Joe Burgess – 4

It’s not necessarily his fault, but Wigan’s attack stormed down the right all second-half and that was a big part of their ability to pull away late on.

Mikey Lewis – 4

Had some flashes here and there, but was really well-managed by an aggressive Wigan defence.

Tyrone May – 4

Copy and paste Lewis’ section in here, really. Unable to really play his game as Wigan managed him superbly well.

Sauaso Sue – 5

Trucked hard, but was unable to best the Wigan unit.

Jez Litten – 6

A bright spark on an otherwise grim day. Busy around the ruck and even stepped back to provide a kicking option too.

Tom Amone – 5

Like his prop partner, worked really hard but just couldn’t break through.

James Batchelor – 6

Did the ugly stuff well in a gutsy effort. One of a few who end in credit.

Dean Hadley – N/A

Picked up an early head injury after a tackle on Adam Keighran and didn’t return.

Elliot Minchella – 5

Brought plenty of grit and effort, but another who couldn’t halt Wigan’s momentum late on.

Interchanges

Sam Luckley – 6

Brought some venom off the bench in the first-half and arguably had the better of his individual battles. Slightly quieter in his second stint, but still very much a standout for his side.

Rhyse Martin – 4

Could copy and paste a lot of his teammates’ sections in here, just unable to stop Wigan’s bombardment.

Jack Brown – 4

Not given any real time on the ball, but made a couple of dents.

Bill Leyland – 4

No repeat of the last time he played against Wigan, unfortunately. Came on with the game getting away from his side, which is always hard.