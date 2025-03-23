Hull KR strengthened their position at the top of Super League with one of the performances of the season on Sunday afternoon.

They were far too strong for second-placed Leigh Leopards to inflict a first defeat of the season on Adrian Lam’s side and open up a three-point gap at the summit, with the Robins winning 30-0.

Here are the Rovers ratings – with a whole heap of star performers as Willie Peters’ side continue to impress in the early stages of 2025.

Jack Broadbent: 7

A couple of nervy moments in the second half under high kicks but continues to largely look at home at fullback. Arthur Mourgue has a battle on his hands to get in the Rovers side.

Tom Davies: 8

Looks really at home in a red and white shirt. A lovely finish for his try and some very strong carries from deep to get Rovers on the front foot time and time again.

Peta Hiku: 7

His partnership with Davies is already clicking into gear really nicely. Did plenty of hard work for the Robins in terms of carries, too.

Oliver Gildart: 8

Just like on the other side, Gildart and Joe Burgess have really clicked already in 2025.

Joe Burgess: 8

One error aside in the early exchanges, a really good performance from the winger who was outstanding as always.

Mikey Lewis: 9

As close to a perfect ten as you could get in the opening 40 minutes. Two tries of his own, a wonderful assist for Kelepi Tanginoa’s score and a typical Mikey Lewis display. Faultless.

It’s performances like his one in the first half which underlines why Lewis won the Man of Steel in 2024.

Tyrone May: 8

As always, such a perfect foil for Lewis in the halves. Rovers’ kicking game was far superior to Leigh’s all afternoon and May more than played his part with the boot and with ball in hand.

Jesse Sue: 8

Two brilliant stints from the big man, who has laid a marker down as one of the best middles in Super League so far in 2025. His offload late on led to arguably the try of the match as Tom Davies scored.

Michael McIlorum: 7

Lays the platform nicely for his partner in crime, Jez Litten, to come on and cause havoc when defences are starting to fade after the early exchanges.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves: 8

Really settling into the groove in Super League now. A couple of really good stints from the big prop.

Dean Hadley: 9

Never lets the side down every single week. Some thunderous shots defensively and went through an obscene amount of work, as always. Even excelled when coming in-field to cover at 13 with Minchella off.

James Batchelor: 8

Part of such an effective trio on Rovers’ right-edge with Hiku and Davies. The offload for Davies’ late try alone was worth the entrance fee!

Elliot Minchella: 9

A captain’s performance, without question. Never hesitates to get involved and was at the heart of so much of what Rovers did really well.

Jez Litten: 8

Took him a little while to get going after replacing Michael McIlorum midway through the first half. But when he did, he was a constant menace for the Leigh defence.

Sam Luckley: 7

Had to wait for over an hour to get on the field and make an impact but didn’t let anyone down.

Jai Whitbread: 7

Big effort from the bench yet again.

Kelepi Tanginoa: 8

Always delivers from the bench with strong carrying and took his try really well.