Hull KR player ratings as two score nines in ‘rampant’ Challenge Cup thrashing over Huddersfield Giants

Hull KR secured a rampant 52-12 win over Huddersfield Giants at the Accu Stadium to book their place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Tries from steered the reigning champions towards a comfortable victory, and one that will surely send a statement out to the rest of the competition with Wembley firmly in view.

Here is how we scored Willie Peters’ side from their huge win.

Jack Broadbent: 7

Always looked to make the positive choice when given time on the ball, and got the breakaway his efforts warranted late on with a try. A really tidy effort, and one that will please Peters given the absence of Athur Mourgue.

Tom Davies: 7

Typically solid effort from the winger, who was always available for work when needed. Managed to make consistent dents in the Huddersfield defence when given the ball, and connected very well with the rest of his edge in a strong defensive effort. 7.5 if we did halves.

Peta Hiku: 9

The experienced back just oozed class today, in a simply phenomenal effort. Everything good about KR’s attack seemed to have a flavour of Hiku flair, be it with a barnstorming carry or distributing to those around him, and always seemed to be in the right place at the right time in defence as well. Full value for his try, and to be honest, probably deserved more.

Oliver Gildart: 8

Shook off an early head injury scare to enjoy a fine day’s work. Another who just consistently made positive things happen for his side in attack, getting himself on the scoreboard in the process, and looked back to his best.

Joe Burgess: 7

Could copy and paste Davies’ section in here, to be honest. Was hungry to make a difference for his side on either side of the ball and made a decent impact as a result. Like his wing partner, 7.5 if we did halves.

Mikey Lewis: 9

It’s not quite been the start to the season the 2024 Man of Steel would have hoped for, but this felt like a major explosion back to his best form. Always managed to make things happen for his side in attack, both with his speed and by getting his side playing into space to make the most of their chances. Took his tries very well, too, which will do his confidence the world of good.

Tyrone May: 8

While not as flashy as Lewis, May was heavily involved in his side’s huge victory and deserves some flowers. Just seemed to effortlessly conduct the tempo of his side’s attack, toying around with it to make the most of their chances. Typically kicked well out of hand as well.

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Sauaso Sue: 8

Typically solid effort from the middle, who never took a backwards step in an imposing shift. Trucked hard ball-in-hand and made his tackles when needed.

Jez Litten: 7

Did exactly what was needed of him today prior to his exit at half-time. Distributed well out of the ruck to give his side a consistent attacking platform, combining superbly with Lewis and May in the process, and was another who just made positive decisions to help his side.

Dean Hadley: 7

Shifted back into the middle and didn’t put a foot wrong. Like his prop partner, he carried hard in traffic and put his body on the line in defence, and again showed why he is so highly thought of within this Robins side.

Rhyse Martin: 8

Seemed to enjoy himself out on the pitch today, be it in the back-row or at centre. Added a layer of stability and class to their attack when it was called for, and his ball-playing skills helped unlock the likes of Hiku, Davies and Broadbent as well. Also kicked superbly off the tee, as we’ve come to expect from the PNG international.

Tom Whitehead: 7

A very mature display from the youngster. His game-reading was on full display with his opening try, but that seemed to light a fire in his belly as he got himself about on both sides of the ball. Will be keen to build on this moving forward.

Elliot Minchella: 8

Whenever he plays well, Hull KR tend to play well, and today was no exception. Again, his efforts in defence really set the tone for his side on that side of the ball, often leading the hunt as the spearhead of the defensive line, and went looking for work in attack too.

Interchanges

Tom Amone: 7

Made a big impact off the bench, and again got himself on the scoreboard.

Sam Luckley: 7

Scored with what felt like his first touch of the ball, and just seemed to be playing with a smile on his face.

Jai Whitbread: 7

Like the others above, he made a really strong impact upon his arrival with some tidy efforts.

Bill Leyland: 7

Another bench player to get on the scoreboard, and he will be much better for the long stint in the second-half as he continues to find his footing in this squad.

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