Hull KR player ratings as star scores 9 in superb showing

Hull KR returned to winning ways with a 38-6 win over York Knights. After back-to-back defeats, the Robins secured a win that moved them up to third in the Super League table with a game in hand. Here are the player ratings.

Jack Broadbent – 7: Always plays well in games when Rovers dominate; his progression is doing it in the big, big games.

Tom Davies – 9: Criminally underrated. Finished his tries well and is so important for Rovers at the start if sets.

Peta Hiku – 7: Caused issues for the York defence all evening. A handful.

Oliver Gildart – 7: Neat, tidy, low-key night but did what he needed to do.

Joe Burgess – 7: Got another try to add to his collection in what was a steady night.

Mikey Lewis – 7: Did a lot right, but came up with a number of errors too.

Tyrone May – 8: A quality, quality player. Running more now and is causing all sorts of issues.

Dean Hadley – 7: A typical Dean Hadley performance full of grit and graft.

Karl Lawton – 6: Steady evening without being spectacular.

Tom Amone – 6: Solid enough through the middle.

Rhyse Martin – 7: A better performance from the back-rower this week.

James Batchelor – 7: Similarly, improved. Had a pretty good game.

Elliot Minchella – 6: Another lacking a bit of form recently but more with it today.

Jez Litten – 6: Relatively quiet night for the England star.

Sam Luckley – 7: Has been playing well and was a handful again here.

Jordan Dezaria – 6: Good to see him in action and easing his way in after injury.

Tevita Pangai Jnr – 8: Great debut. Ran riot from the off. A sign of things to come? Rovers certainly hope so.