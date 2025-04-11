Hull KR slipped to a first defeat of 2025 after losing a thrilling encounter against reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

Rovers led for large parts of the evening but three late tries from Matt Peet’s side swung the pendulum in their favour and ended the Robins’ unbeaten start to the new campaign.

Here are the Hull KR ratings – with a number of big performers on the night despite the result.

Arthur Mourgue: 7

Some decent touches and already proving to be effective from the kicking tee. Could be a shrewd acquisition.

Tom Davies: 7

Did really well whenever called upon under the high ball and typical good efforts in yardage from the England winger.

Peta Hiku: 8

Went in at half-back after Michael McIlorum went off and linked up beautifully with May on occasions. Asked to do a job that’s been unfamiliar to him of late, and did it really well. Just shaded a couple to Rovers’ man of the match.

Oliver Gildart: 7

Did well enough and linked up with Burgess well for the first try.

Joe Burgess: 7

A stunning finish for the first try of the night.

Jez Litten: 8

Was outstanding when going back in at hooker.

Tyrone May: 7

Thrived upon taking the role of lead half-back for large parts of the evening.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves: 7

Plenty of punch and effort early doors from the veteran.

Michael McIlorum: 6

Plenty of energy early doors but didn’t return after coming off with an injury.

Sauaso Sue: 8

Two really good stints yet again – as is so often the case. But Rovers will face a nervous wait to see if the shoulder problem that forced him from the field is serious.

Dean Hadley: 6

Rare he is on the wrong side of a personal one-on-one battle. His contest with Junior Nsemba was worth the admission fee alone.

Kelepi Tanginoa: 8

Arguably Rovers’ best forward. An absolute colossus – but was just caught out for the crucial Harry Smith try.

Elliot Minchella: 7

Another captain’s shift – though he would not want to look back at that captain’s challenge with too much fondness!

Sam Luckley: 8

Provided a huge lift to Rovers’ attacking tempo when he came on from the interchange bench as half-time approached.

Jai Whitbread: 6

Not his best night.

Jack Broadbent: 7

His place on the bench proved to be a wise decision with McIlorum’s injury. Slotted in at centre and, as always, held his own and did well.

Jack Brown: 6

Wasn’t on for long enough to really have an impact.