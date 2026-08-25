Hull KR play with fire as they hope Wigan Warriors gamble pays off

In naming a weakened squad to take on Wigan Warriors this weekend, there’s little doubt that Hull KR are playing with fire to some extent.

Willie Peters has named just nine players who featured in the loss to Toulouse Olympique last time out, and you’d argue that the players who don’t take the field on Thursday make up a far stronger side than those who will.

Sitting just two points ahead of St Helens with three rounds to go, essentially giving yourself little chance of winning a game, is a high-risk strategy. That said, Peters and Hull KR might well argue it’s a necessary one.

Why Hull KR have named a weakened squad

Thursday’s game is their fourth match in 14 days. That, for anyone, is tough going. It was telling at the weekend when they were well beaten by the French outfit. In reality, Rovers were well off the pace and looked nothing like the side that everyone has come to expect.

But that ilk of performance has been seen too often this year, and the reality is that there are few people who would give the Robins any hope of defending their title at Old Trafford in October based on what they’ve produced so far.

With that in mind, this might very well be Peters’ last roll of the dice and while it is a gamble, it looks to be, on the face of it, a calculated one.

The inquiry into Rovers’ downturn this season will be dissected more thoroughly when their season comes to an end, but one of the contributing factors has to be a brutal schedule that they’ve been trying to manage for a long time.

Rovers had one week off last season after reaching both major finals. This year, they haven’t even had that luxury. The schedule doesn’t include a bye week for clubs this year and after reaching the Challenge Cup Final again, Rovers have played every single week of the campaign. And a midweek game for good measure. Their World Club Challenge appearance meant they had to reschedule their round two game with Warrington. Throw on top of that a trip to Las Vegas, Rovers have had a draining fixture list.

They have looked jaded at different parts of the season and most certainly on Saturday. Ultimately, Peters has opted to use this Thursday’s game as a chance to recharge the batteries of several players, but most likely, to allow players with niggling injuries to rest properly.

That was why Tyrone May didn’t play at the weekend, and it’s why Jai Whitbread was left out too. Those who miss out this week include Tom Davies, who has been an ever-present so far this year. Peta Hiku and Elliot Minchella, who have missed one game apiece; and Jez Litten has missed two matches.

Ultimately, Rovers are giving their players a much-needed break.

Hull KR’s calculated risk

The risk, of course, is that it severely impacts their hopes of getting a win when they need it most. Playing as they have been, it was hard to see them getting anything out of Wigan. Now, truthfully, you’d give them no chance.

It further opens the door for St Helens, albeit when you look at all the variables, you can understand why Rovers have made the decision they have.

While Saints only sit two points behind Rovers, their points different is worse by 223 points. With that in mind, they realistically need to win two more games than Rovers to make the play-offs.

So the reality for Rovers is that if they beat St Helens in Round 27, they make the play-offs, barring a ludicrous and highly improbable points difference swing.

With that in mind, as well as how busted their squad is, you can understand why Peters may have opted to put his full focus on the two rounds beyond this week.

If Saints were to lose this week and Hull KR could win at home to Huddersfield the week after, that would almost certainly be enough to get Rovers in the play-offs and it would be guaranteed if Saints lost to Leigh the same night.

It might not work out that way, of course, and the stakes might be raised if St Helens can win this week. But when weighing up everything, it does make sense.

The sacrifice for Rovers is that it reduces their hopes of a top four spot and a home semi-final. They will now almost certainly have to do it the hard way to make it back to Old Trafford.

But given all the factors at play, that, right now, looks like their best option, even if it’s imperfect.

WATCH THE NEW LRL PODCAST!