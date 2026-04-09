Hull KR coach Willie Peters has admitted the club would be open to speaking with St Helens about Bill Leyland returning to the club as early as next week.

Leyland was the hero for the Saints on derby day last weekend, scoring two incredible late tries to help secure victory against Wigan Warriors in the most dramatic of circumstances.

He only joined the Saints on a one-week loan deal alongside Rovers team-mate Jordan Dezaria, and both are now back with the Robins for the Challenge Cup quarter-final with York this week, after the Robins were reluctant to have either cup tied.

But a return for Super League next week has now been categorically left open as a possibility by Peters, who insisted that they would be willing to speak to the Saints should they want to do a deal to sign either Leyland or Dezaria again next week.

However, Peters also stressed that Leyland will have a job to do for the Super League champions in 2026, too.

“Whether he plays with us this week, St Helens have indicated they’d like to talk at some stage and we’d be open to that too because we want our players playing at the highest level,” Peters said.

“But we know he’s ready to go for us too. Jez can play 80 minutes, that’s where it’s at, but there will be times we want to go with two hookers and there will be times Bill can work his way into the team.”

Peters also laughed that Leyland had returned to Hull KR a hero after his performance for the Saints.

“The boys are calling him James Roby at the minute!” Peters said.

“It was great to see him impact the game. He knew the week before when he played against Catalans for us it was a short stint and it was unfortunate because we needed someone else with a few more positional options – and that’s why Karl Lawton came on the bench.

“As soon as we got a call about St Helens we knew it would be win-win, they would get two very good players and the boys are going out and playing Super League and getting to play in a special derby. Bill will never forget it, it’ll be a moment in his career he will never forget. Who knows what that’s done for his confidence.”